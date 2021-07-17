Insects in the landscape

Insects are abundant in landscapes if it is a healthy and diverse ecosystem. Most are harmless, even if they are munching plant leaves. Many are beneficial as prey of harmful insects, pollinators, or food for songbirds. Here are a few insects I’ve been asked about lately.

Green June beetles are large, three-fourths inch green beetles with orange markings on their wing edges. They fly during the day, unlike common June beetles that fly at night, and they make a noise similar to bumble bees. Their underside is metallic green or gold.

Green June beetles males will mass together on the ground or on plants. This creates concern and may lead to unnecessary pesticide applications. The beetles will feed on ripe or overripe fruits and vegetables so prompt harvesting may be all that is needed.

Adults are mating and laying eggs in turfgrass and will continue into July. The larvae is a white grub that has the odd habit of crawling on its back. If you have numerous green June beetles, monitor lawns in after egg hatch starting in August. If 8 or more grubs are found per square feet, an application of Dylox or Sevin may be justified.