Inspirational celebrations of creativity and courage

Part of the human experience is being inspired by the achievements of individual and team efforts. The Summer Olympic events enthralled millions of viewers with the courage and commitment of competing athletes from around the world. Several media commentators referenced this year’s athletes as being the kindest when exhibiting support for their own team members and for the competing teams’ members.
Through books, articles, entertainment media, and programming events, we learn about individuals and groups that are acknowledged for their accomplishments. They not only added value to their own lives but also to the lives of many others.
The American Library Association encourages programming and displays highlighting a diverse array of significant world-wide accomplishments. Some of the recent recognitions included:
August: American Artist Appreciation, National Golf Month, Women’s Equality Day, Ranganathan’s Birthday
September: Civic Awareness, National Hispanic Heritage, Deaf Awareness, Constitution Day, Labor Day, International Dot Day
October: Diversity Awareness, National Arts & Humanities, LGBT History, Family History, Filipino American History, Indigenous People/Columbus Day
Ranganathan’s birthday: Shiyali Ramamrita Ranganathan was a librarian and educator who was acknowledged by his country of India as the Father of Library Science and for contributions that had worldwide influences.
International Dot Day: Celebration of Creativity, Courage & Collaboration of the contributions of artists. Its platform is to share activities focused on innovation. Origination was based on a teacher sharing a book: The Dot by Peter Reynolds. The story is about a teacher encouraging a shy, reluctant student to start an art project by making just a dot. That simple dot initiated the student’s ability to demonstrate a can-do attitude which resulted in a flow of creativity.
The Columbus Public Library hosts speakers and other types of events. Recent programming included book author, Debra Kleve White. She wrote the history of the Spirit of Nebraska football. Another author is Tosca Lee, a New York Times bestselling author. Tosca has an impressive educational and professional background and lives on a Nebraska farm. She earned the title of Mrs. Nebraska United States in 1998.
The Columbus Arts Council showcases creativity via studio tours that support local artists, education workshops, museum and gallery trips to other towns, children's theater, and the Art2Go program.
Libraries provide motivational learning opportunities about notable contributors that can serve as role models and foster confidence that can lead to broadening personal and professional goals. Whether appreciating the sportsmanship and fortitude of athletes, experiencing admiration for the creativity and talent exhibited within the arts, or recognizing courageous societal movements, they all serve as beacons of inspiration.
The Columbus Public Library and its collaborating partners sponsor programs that have become even more meaningful during a time when so many have had to navigate a multitude of challenges. Look for programming updates in news releases in the media, on Facebook or contact them directly about upcoming events.
Libraries provide free access to opportunities that support personal and professional inspiration and empowerment. September is Library Card Sign-up Month!
Kathryn Ballobin is the a member of the Columbus Public Library Board of Directors.