Inspirational celebrations of creativity and courage

International Dot Day: Celebration of Creativity, Courage & Collaboration of the contributions of artists. Its platform is to share activities focused on innovation. Origination was based on a teacher sharing a book: The Dot by Peter Reynolds. The story is about a teacher encouraging a shy, reluctant student to start an art project by making just a dot. That simple dot initiated the student’s ability to demonstrate a can-do attitude which resulted in a flow of creativity.

The Columbus Public Library hosts speakers and other types of events. Recent programming included book author, Debra Kleve White. She wrote the history of the Spirit of Nebraska football. Another author is Tosca Lee, a New York Times bestselling author. Tosca has an impressive educational and professional background and lives on a Nebraska farm. She earned the title of Mrs. Nebraska United States in 1998.

The Columbus Arts Council showcases creativity via studio tours that support local artists, education workshops, museum and gallery trips to other towns, children's theater, and the Art2Go program.