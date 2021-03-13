Invasive plant species: What are they and what impacts do they have?

With increasing concerns about invasive plant species, what are these and how can they cause harm?

Invasive species are non-native plants whose introduction causes or is likely to cause harm to the economy, environment, or human health.

While some people choose to plant only native plants, know there are non-native plants not considered to be invasive. These are sold and used in gardens and landscapes with less concern of harm.

And then there are noxious weeds. Invasive plant species may or may not be designated a noxious weed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. This designation is based on the impact of the plant in its new environment.

For example, purple loosestrife is an invasive species that has been designated a Nebraska noxious weed. As such, it is illegal to sell or plant and people that have it growing on their property are required to destroy it.

Plants considered to be invasive species, but which have not been designated a noxious weed by a county or state, can still be sold and planted. However, because of the harm they cause, knowing which plants are on a states invasive species and watch list is wise.