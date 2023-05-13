It is commonly thought that the book is always better than the movie, but with the selection of books and movies available at Columbus Public Library, you can decide for yourself! We have a number of books available with their movie counterparts, so you can check out both and compare.

“The Devil Wears Prada” was originally a book by Lauren Weisberger published in 2003. The book spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list, and was adapted into a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in 2006. Both the movie and the book follow Andrea “Andy” Sachs who is hired as a junior personal assistant for Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, despite having little knowledge of fashion. She soon discovers that her new job is a bit of a challenge, and her new, extremely demanding boss is an even bigger one.

The Jane Austen classic “Pride and Prejudice,” originally published in 1813, has been adapted a few times over the years. At the library, we have the book, the short series released in 1995, and the 2005 film. The 1995 series stars Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Fitzwilliam Darcy, and is considered by many to be the most accurate adaptation of the novel. According to The New York Times, the series is “a witty mix of love stories and social conniving, cleverly wrapped in the ambitions and illusions of a provincial gentry." The 2005 film, meanwhile, stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, and has maintained a cult following since its release.

A more recent book-to-movie adaptation is “Crazy Rich Asians.” The book, written by Kevin Kwan, was published in 2013, and the movie by the same name was released in 2018 and stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu and Henry Golding as Nick Young. The story follows Rachel, whose boyfriend Nick takes her to Singapore to attend his friend Colin’s wedding and to meet his family, but what Rachel doesn’t know is that Nick belongs to one of the wealthiest families in all of Asia. The book is told from several perspectives while the movie is more focused on Rachel and Nick, but both explore themes of different types of love, wealth, and the pressures a family’s legacy can place on a person.

If you prefer true stories to fiction, “Hidden Figures” may just be the book/movie combo for you. The book, written by Margot Lee Shetterly, was published in September 2016 and the movie, staring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monàe, was released a few short months later in December. Both tell the true story of the African American women who worked as mathematicians, known as human computers, at NASA during the Space Race in the 1960s.

