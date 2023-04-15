When most people hear about NaNoWriMo (or National Novel Writing Month), they think about the November challenge to write fifty thousand words in thirty days. Sounds a bit daunting, doesn’t it? Especially for younger writers or those who are not sure how to get started. After all, NaNo asks you not to start working on writing page one of the novel until the first of November. You can create all the notes you want, but don’t start that first official line until the clock strikes midnight.

But what about the project you might have already started? Or if you don’t think you have time to write fifty thousand words in thirty days? What if you just want to write a short story or a collection of poems? What if you just want to see if you can even manage to write every day for a month, regardless of how much you actually manage to write? Maybe November is far too crazy with the holidays that you know you can never manage to pull off something like NaNoWriMo during that month. That is where Camp NaNo comes in, and it runs on the same website as the traditional NaNoWriMo program, with all of the same resources available.

Twice a year, in April and July, the organizers of NaNoWriMo put together a smaller program, referred to as Camp NaNo. Instead of writing fifty thousand words, the goal becomes a goal of your choice. Instead of a set goal, you can choose your own goal of words, minutes, or even pages for those of you who prefer to write by hand. You can even go with one of five different paths as a focus. You can start a new novel, work on finishing an old one, look for help on editing, focus on building your world, or you can even follow a path that will help you write a memoir!

Just like NaNoWriMo in November, you can connect with others in your area who are working on different writing projects by joining one of the local regions or checking out the forums. The forums often allow you to find people who can help you locate research to help you create a believable murder or help you figure out how long it should take your character to heal after breaking that leg saving the day.

Camp NaNo also offers the chance to be part of a virtual writing group of up to twenty people who work together to support each other as they write for the month. In addition, just like a regular camp, there are even Camp Counselors to help you out, as well. Published authors give pep talks and advice on how to make it to that final draft, and some of them even host live Zoom meetings and Instagram takeovers throughout the month.

While I have been participating in NaNoWriMo for the past twelve years, I have never given Camp NaNo much thought. This year, I plan to use both months to help me work on getting to the point of finally having that first finished novel. Wish me luck!

To learn more about Camp NaNo, check out nanowrimo.org/what-is-camp-nanowrimo.