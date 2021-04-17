Jeff Barnes presenting historical monuments

Barnes, a former newspaper reporter and editor and fifth-generation Nebraskan, writes and lives in Omaha. He is also a past Nebraska State Historical Society trustee, a former Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission chairman, and former Durham Museum marketing director. In his spare time, Barnes has also authored other engaging texts like “Forts of the Northern Plains”, “The Great Plains Guide to Custer”, “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill”, “Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park” and “150 @ 150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial.”

Please don’t forget about the library’s upcoming author fair on Saturday, April 24, at the Friedhof Building (old Schweser’s building) at 2 p.m.! Eleven talented authors have graciously agreed to come and read samples of their works. Each author will have a booth where you can meet them and purchase signed copies of their books. A tasty treat table will be set up with delicious goodies whipped up by “Feed Your Sweet Tooth.” Beautiful gift baskets will be raffled off during the event as well, so please come and support your library and local authors.