Keep your vision sharp

Many of us make a habit of seeing our doctor and dentist regularly.When it comes to our eyes, however, we are far less likely to seek care, , according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. A national survey found that only 13% of people with one or more eye problems say they’ve gone in for an eye exam. That’s a problem, since catching a condition early may make it easier to treat. The following are common risk factors for eye diseases.