Keep your vision sharp

Many of us make a habit of seeing our doctor and dentist regularly.When it comes to our eyes, however, we are far less likely to seek care, , according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. A national survey found that only 13% of people with one or more eye problems say they’ve gone in for an eye exam. That’s a problem, since catching a condition early may make it easier to treat. The following are common risk factors for eye diseases.
• Diabetes
• Family history of eye disease
• High blood pressure
• Obesity
• Old age
• Previous eye injury or surgery
• Race (different per condition)
• Smoking
The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that all adults with eye problems or those who are at high risk of eye disease see an ophthalmologist to determine how often they need regular eye exams. Adults with no eye problems should see an ophthalmologist for an eye disease screening once they turn 40 years old. At that point, they’ll receive a recommendation on how often to return for subsequent visits.
Protect your eye health
In addition to scheduling regular eye disease screenings, there are other measures you can take to protect your eye health:
• Eat healthy for your vision. Carrots aren’t the only eye-healthy food. Leafy green vegetables, such as kale and spinach, contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which can lower your risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. Certain types of fish, such as salmon and tuna, provide your body with omega-3 fatty acids that lower the risk for macular degeneration. And foods rich in zinc, such as kidney beans, peanuts, and poultry, may protect against some damaging effects of light.
• Don’t smoke. Smoking puts you at an increased risk for macular degeneration, cataracts and optic nerve damage.
• Protect yourself from the sun. Whenever you’re outside, wear sunglasses with protection against ultraviolet rays, including UVA and UVB. Exposure to UV rays can raise your risk of having cataracts, eye cancer and other conditions.
• Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight or obese increases your risk for developing conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.
• Wear protective eyewear. If you’re working with chemicals, using machinery or playing sports, you should wear safety glasses or goggles to avoid eye injury.
• Take a break from screens. If you spend a lot of time on a computer or smartphone, get some rest. Use the 20-20-20 rule as a guideline: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce eyestrain.
Dr. Peter Diedrichsen is an ophthalmologist with Eye Physicians, P.C., in Columbus