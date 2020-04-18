Keeping good vision in sight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By age 65, one in three Americans have some form of vision-impairing eye disease. Some eye conditions come with aging. Others may run in your family or be the result of a health condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Keep your eyes healthy by getting them tested regularly and seeking treatment for symptoms as they arise. Blurred vision or flashes of light could be the first signs of vision loss. And while age-related problems like excessive tearing, dry eyes, nearsightedness and floaters (tiny specks that float across your field of vision) are often harmless, they can sometimes indicate a more serious condition.

Older adults, in particular, need to stay focused on preventing the following four serious conditions:

• Glaucoma occurs when the normal flow of fluid between the cornea and the lens is blocked, causing an increased pressure inside the eye. Three million people have glaucoma, although half of them don't know it because warning symptoms usually don't exist. Doctors can prescribe medicated eye drops, use laser surgery or implant a drainage device to ease damaging pressure.