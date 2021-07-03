Land that job with help from your library

One of the questions a lot of job seekers dread is, “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” AtoZdatabases offers four keys to knowing your strengths and weaknesses that will help you head into any interview with confidence. Use the links under “How to Interview” to prepare for tough interview questions and to learn the 10 questions every employee should ask their employer. For visual learners, AtoZdatabases offers videos that demonstrate how to interview - as well as how not to interview.

What to do when the interview is over? Check out the thank you letter template and learn how to handle three possible post-interview scenarios in this “How to Interview” section.

This resource can conduct a nationwide search, but I hope you will put your skills and talents to work right here in Columbus. For a list of available jobs, visit https://somethinggoodcolumbus.com/careers/. This site lists pages of potential jobs for those seeking work in or around Columbus and includes full-time, part-time, and temporary work opportunities.

Your library card is the key to job-seeking assistance via AtoZdatabases. Library cards are free to those who live, work, or go to school in Columbus city limits.