Landscape tree decline and drought stress

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Determine how long the system needs to run to moisten the soil six to eight inches deep. This will be different for each landscape due to different soil types, exposure, slopes, irrigation systems, water pressure and more. Use a soil probe, moisture meter, or screw driver to determine how deep your system waters in a set period of time.

Because trees have deeper, more extensive root systems that can extend outward over twice the height of the tree, they do not need as frequent irrigation as turfgrass. Depending on soil type and weather conditions, water trees deeply about once a month.

Avoid other stress factors as well. Do not plant trees too deep and use a four to six foot diameter ring of mulch, three inches deep, around trees to prevent mower and weed trimmer damage.

Herbicide stress is becoming more common and difficult to avoid. Digging weeds before they go to seed will reduce the need for herbicides. Mowing lawns higher and maintaining a dense turf will also reduce weeds.

When weed killers are used, avoid applying them on windy days, hot days above 85 degrees F., or on extremely calm days. For broadleaf weeds like dandelion and ground ivy, apply herbicides in late September and October when trees are less tender and ready to drop leaves. This timing also increases weed kill.