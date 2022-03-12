Language learning with digital library resources

Columbus Public Library is here to support your world language learning with access to Mango Languages — all you need is your library card!

Wherever you are as a lifelong learner, Mango Languages can help you get the most out of your distanced language learning. This award-winning language-learning platform engages learners of all levels with specific methodology and features that build speaking skills and retention.

With Mango, library patrons have free access to:

● Over 70 world languages and more than 20 ESL/ELL courses

● Listening & Reading Activities for reinforcing learned material and building new skills

● Grammar and culture insights for authentic and reliable learning

● Assessments and Chapter Recaps to check understanding and learning progress

● Personalized review that adapts to each individual’s learning pathway

● Study Reminders to keep you on track and motivated to keep learning

● Family Profiles for additional parent and family engagement

Here’s how you can start learning with Mango:

Step 1: Download the Mango Languages mobile app from the App Store (iOS) or the Google Play Store (Android) and log in if you already have an account, or sign up to create a profile.

Step 2: Choose a language. On the next screen, find and tap 'Search' next to where it says 'Access Near You: Find Free Mango.'

Step 3: After searching for and tapping on your library's name, enter your library card number and then hit 'Done' or 'Go' on the keyboard.

Step 4: Select your language course. Choose from over 70 world languages, including English, and start learning!

Plus: Lessons can be pre-downloaded on mobile for offline learning during limited or no connectivity. Bluetooth integration and auto play features are also enabled for hands-free learning.

To create a more immersive experience for your language learning endeavor, check out “hoopla Digital” in our Digital Library at https://columbusne.us/digitallibrary. Use the advanced search feature to select the language of your choice to find music, television, and more to enrich your practice.

Take a deeper dive with “AtoZ the World” to explore parts of the world where your chosen language is spoken. Use this Digital Library resource to learn more about the culture, food, holidays, and festivals that are practiced, celebrated, and enjoyed in those areas.

All of this is possible with your library card from Columbus Public Library. You may obtain a library card with no fee if you live, work, or attend school in Columbus. Digital Library cards can be used to access all of our Digital Library resources and are available for free to users who are ineligible for a borrower's card. For more information see the Library Card Policy available online at https://columbusne.us/library under “Administration and History.”

Need help getting started? Call us at 402-564-7116 option 2, or stop in on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. for help with your device and library resources.

Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0