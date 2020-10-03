Large trees available free through tree grant

At application time, you will be given a small flag to place where you plan to plant the tree. City staff will inspect the site to make sure the location meets planting criteria before granting approval.

The planting requirements as to where the trees can be planted are as follow. The trees need to be planted in Columbus and cannot be planted under overhead utility lines.

The trees can only be planted in front of or on the side of your home along the street, or on city right-of-way. These trees cannot be planted in backyards or on the side of a home that is not adjacent to a street.

These trees can be planted no closer than four feet from a sidewalk, driveway, or street. If planted in the city right-of-way, there must be at least 8 feet between the curb of the street and edge of the sidewalk.

The trees need to be planted at least 30 feet from a street corner; and there must be at least 25 feet between trees and trees shall be at least 10 feet from a fire hydrant.

Applications can be completed until October 7. Once you complete the application and city offices inspects your planting location, you will be informed as to where you can pick up your tree for planting in October.