Large trees available free through tree grant

Fall is a great time for planting trees and I have some good news. Seventy-five large shade trees are available for free to plant in Columbus.
The City of Columbus has received a grant from the National Arbor Day Foundation with funding from the Peter Kiewitt Foundation. The purpose of this Community Tree Recovery grant is to help increase tree canopy in Nebraska communities.
Tree canopy is important for making communities weather ready, providing energy conservation, increasing property values, and many more benefits like ecosystem services and human well-being.
If you are interested in receiving one of these trees, a very simple application can be filled out at City offices by October 7. On the application, you will be able select the type of tree you would like to receive.
Trees that are available include red oak, bur oak, swamp white oak, scarlet oak and white oak. Also available are ginkgo, ‘Frontier’, ‘Accolade’ and ‘Princeton’ elms, Shagbark hickory, honeylocust, American hornbeam, Linden, and sugar maple.
You will be asked to select the top three trees you are interested in. Trees, which will range in size from five to eight feet tall, will then be distributed in October on a first come, first serve basis. Based on availability, you will receive one of the three you selected.
At application time, you will be given a small flag to place where you plan to plant the tree. City staff will inspect the site to make sure the location meets planting criteria before granting approval.
The planting requirements as to where the trees can be planted are as follow. The trees need to be planted in Columbus and cannot be planted under overhead utility lines.
The trees can only be planted in front of or on the side of your home along the street, or on city right-of-way. These trees cannot be planted in backyards or on the side of a home that is not adjacent to a street.
These trees can be planted no closer than four feet from a sidewalk, driveway, or street. If planted in the city right-of-way, there must be at least 8 feet between the curb of the street and edge of the sidewalk.
The trees need to be planted at least 30 feet from a street corner; and there must be at least 25 feet between trees and trees shall be at least 10 feet from a fire hydrant.
Applications can be completed until October 7. Once you complete the application and city offices inspects your planting location, you will be informed as to where you can pick up your tree for planting in October.
When you receive your five to eight foot tall tree, you will also receive information about correct planting to improve long term survival of the tree. It will be your responsibility to properly plant and maintain the tree.
Again, these trees are being provided with funding from the Peter Kiewitt foundation through the Community Tree Recovery grant administered by the National Arbor Day foundation. Locally, Nebraska Extension and the City of Columbus are partnering to distribute the trees.
Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County.
