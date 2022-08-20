Last summer lawn care is important

If you want a dense, healthy lawn more resistant to weeds, diseases and insects, the care provided during late summer is often more important than spring care.

Fertilization, continued mowing at a tall height, and keeping the soil moist well into fall is needed. Core aeration or plugging is another good fall practice.

Fertilizer applied at this time promotes recovery from summer stress, increases density of thinned turf, encourages root growth, and allows plants to store food for next spring’s growth.

Because early spring fertilization promotes top growth at the expense of roots and increases a lawns susceptibility to diseases, it is best avoided prior to mid-April with early May being better. This makes late summer fertilization the most important of the season.

Older lawns of Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue, those that are 10 to 15 or more years old, typically need two fertilizer applications each year. For do it yourselfers, the fall application is best made in late August or early September using a fertilizer with some forms of slow release nitrogen.

On younger lawns, two fertilizer applications are recommended during fall. Apply the first in late August or early September and the second in mid to late October. For the first, select a fertilizer with some slow release nitrogen sources. For the later application, use a fast release nitrogen so plants take it up before going dormant.

Continue mowing at a height of three to three and a half inches until the final mowing. A tall height improves root growth and helps shade out weed seedlings that may germinate during fall.

Correct irrigation in the absence of rain is important. Turn the automatic system off and only water when the soil begins to dry. Then water enough to moisten the soil a 4 to 6 inches deep. Continue to irrigate as late into fall as is feasible.

Grass plants are growing roots and rhizomes from September into November, making soil moisture important. As temperatures cool, less frequent irrigation will be needed so only irrigate when the soil is dry.

Cultivation practices like core aeration and power raking will cause some damage to turfgrass. Hold off on these practices until about the middle of September. Power raking is only recommended when the true thatch layer exceeds three-fourths of an inch.

Core aeration can be done annually to relieve soil compaction, increase infiltration of water and fertilizer, and improve root growth. It should be done at least once every three years; and more often on lawns growing on clay soils or that have a lot of foot traffic.

If seeding or overseeding is needed, the best window for seeding tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass lawns is from mid-August into early September. The earlier tall fescue is seeded, the better. If seeded too late, seedlings may not survive winter. Prepare a good seed bed, purchase quality seed, and seed soon.

If sod is being laid, use good watering practices to encourage rooting. Moisten the soil prior to laying sod; then water daily during the first two weeks. If the weather is hot, sod may need to be watered up to three times a day.

However, after 10 days, check for root development by firmly grasping the grass blades with both hands and lifting. When new sod resists being lifted, usually within 10 to 14 days, the frequency of irrigation needs to be reduced but the amount of water applied during each irrigation increased.

Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County.