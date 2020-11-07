Late fall lawn care tips

Mulch mowing can be easier and returns organic matter and nutrients to soil. Some research suggests mulch mowing may even control some weeds. While the weed control benefit is sporadic, mulch mowing does improve turf and soil health to help lawns better compete with weeds.

Mulching leaves is easier and less time consuming than bagging. A double mowing at a slightly higher cutting height might be needed to shred fallen leaves and bury them in the grass. Ground up tree leaves do not cause thatch so this is not a concern.

If tree leaves pile up too deeply, rake and bag leaves for yard waste recycling. Don’t blow tree leaves onto the street. They leach nutrients or are carried to surface water via storm drains, leading to algal problems in water bodies.

If there are thin or bare areas in a lawn and you ran out of time to seed these areas in early September, which is the ideal time to seed, consider dormant seeding rather than waiting until spring.

With dormant seeding, the area is still prepared from late September into November, but the seed is not broadcast until after the growing season has ended. If dormant seeding, plan to spread quality seed anytime from late November through March. The idea is to have the seed in place so it begins growth as soon as possible in spring.