Library book sale is coming up

The Friends of the Columbus Public Library are opening the doors of the book sale room in the lower level of the library from now until when the library moves out of the building in January. Shoppers can buy a bag at the front desk for $3 and fill it up. If one bagful isn’t enough, shoppers may use the bags and boxes in the book sale room, or bring their own, and then make a freewill donation at the front desk on their way out.
If you have not yet signed a City of Columbus COVID liability waiver at the library, you will need to do that at the front desk before you visit the sale.
With the current state DHM’s in place, 25% capacity limits are in effect, so there can be a maximum of 10 people in the book sale room at any given time, and a maximum of five people in the room right beside the book sale room. That room will also have boxes of books to shop from. We are going to depend on our shoppers to be “Nebraska nice” and not exceed these limits, as well as to keep your distance from the other shoppers. If the rooms are at capacity, please go elsewhere in the library for a few minutes and then check again, or simply leave and try again another day.
In order to allow for more shoppers, we will not have any volunteers manning the sale most of the time. Masks will be required at all times in both rooms, because of the close quarters in those spaces.
We hope everyone is able to respect these rules, because if they don’t, we will have to close the book sale. People’s safety is paramount, but we don’t have the time to wait for COVID-19 conditions to improve before we have the sale because the library is moving to their temporary building in two months!
We have a great selection of children’s picture books and chapter books, quite a few young adult and manga (graphic novel) books, and tons of DVDs this time. We also have quite a few books on CD and large print books, and our usual novels, mysteries, and romance paperbacks. More books will be added on a weekly basis.
As usual, we’ve had to rearrange a bit in order to get as many items in the room as possible. DVDs are now on the far west wall across from the door, and large print, literature, and books on writing are at the end of the mysteries.
Since we will be moving out of this building soon, we won’t be able to accept any more donations until we are in the brand new library building, hopefully a couple of years from now. We will not have the space in our temporary location to host a sale, so as far as we know this will be the last Friends of the Columbus Public Library book sale for a while.
We would like to sincerely thank all those who either donated books or purchased them from our sales over the years. We'll see you again in the new building!
Melodee Pedersen is a Friends of the Library volunteer.
