Library Card Sign-Up Month

Dias is the witty and purpose-driven 16-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks and author of “Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You!“ #1000BlackGirlBooks is an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead character. Dias launched the #1000BlackGirlBooks drive in November 2015 with the help of GrassROOTS Community Foundation. The goal was to collect 1,000 books by February 2016, and Dias has collected more than 13,000 books to-date.

In 2018, Dias was recognized by TIME as one of the 25 most influential teens and was also identified as the youngest member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list to date. Dias is also the executive producer of Netflix's “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” which was nominated this year for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Children's Programs category.