Pursue your passions and dreams through Columbus Public Library’s resources and programs. With a library card you can discover new and exciting worlds! From borrowing audiobooks to streaming movies to taking virtual Do It Yourself classes, there is so much you can access with a library card. September is Library Card Sign-up Month, so visit the library at 2419 14th St. to get a library card or update your account and take home a reusable tote bag.
Marley Dias, author, executive producer and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, has taken on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. This month, Dias joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide in promoting the power of a library card.
As honorary chair, Dias reminds the public that signing up for a library card provides access to technology, multimedia content and educational programming that transforms lives and strengthens communities.
“A library card is the ticket you need to travel across the globe. It allows you to experience stories that can connect you to diverse and empowering experiences," said Dias.
“We are thrilled Marley Dias has agreed to serve as Library Card Sign-Up Month honorary chair,” said ALA President Julius C. Jefferson, Jr. “Marley’s ongoing work as an advocate for literacy and diversity mirror the efforts of libraries to ensure their communities have access to inclusive books and collections that inspire cultural understanding.”
A library card can be used to access resources online or in person. It gives students the tools to succeed in school and provides people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunities to pursue their dreams and be their best selves. From family storytimes to virtual vehicle repair instructions, libraries play an essential role in supporting the value of lifelong learning through education.
Dias is the witty and purpose-driven 16-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks and author of “Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You!“ #1000BlackGirlBooks is an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead character. Dias launched the #1000BlackGirlBooks drive in November 2015 with the help of GrassROOTS Community Foundation. The goal was to collect 1,000 books by February 2016, and Dias has collected more than 13,000 books to-date.
In 2018, Dias was recognized by TIME as one of the 25 most influential teens and was also identified as the youngest member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list to date. Dias is also the executive producer of Netflix's “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” which was nominated this year for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Children's Programs category.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available.