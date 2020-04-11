Library certainty during uncertain times

When patrons arrive at CPL at the agreed-upon time, they will call the library and answer a few precautionary coronavirus questions regarding symptoms, exposure, and travel (https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html). Library staff will then place the items outside the library’s front doors in a bag labeled with the patron’s last name. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles until staff is back inside the building. Once staff is behind closed doors, patrons can exit their vehicles and snag their bag containing their desired reads.

Households are limited to one pickup per week. Patrons are encouraged to keep borrowed items until CPL reopens. Late fees will not accrue during the time the library is closed to the public. Individuals who can still answer “no” to the coronavirus questions can return items using the library’s alley book drop located on the west side of the building. Returned items are quarantined for one week before they are placed back on the shelves. This pickup service is new and subject to change, so please call the library if you have any questions.