Library certainty during uncertain times

Although the Columbus Public Library (CPL) is closed to foot traffic at this time, families can still access resources using their library/digital cards. By visiting the “Children’s Room” on the library’s website (www.cplconnect.us), patrons of all ages can enjoy quality picture and chapter books through the Tumble Book Library link. These materials are 100% online and easily retrieved with the click of a mouse. The animated storybooks found through Tumble Book Library have a sentence bolding feature, allowing young learners to follow along as the words are read aloud. Chapter book readers will find the “Read Along” texts engaging as well because they can modify page color, font, and text size to better suit their needs. The books in the Tumble Book Library also provide students with Accelerated Reader (AR) information like book level, points, and quiz number.
Families can also access ebooks/audiobooks through Nebraska Overdrive, which provides readers with thousands of picture and chapter books that can be downloaded to iPads, laptops, and mobile devices. The downloadable texts automatically check themselves back in, so patrons do not have to go through the hassle of returning them.
If the readers in your household are done with ebooks and gnawing at the bit to get their hands on real books, they are in luck! CPL is now offering library-curbside pickup. Patrons can request 10 library items by calling (402) 564-7116 opt. 2 or by visiting the library’s website and placing a hold on items marked “On Shelf.” Once items are ready, library staff will contact patrons to schedule a pickup time between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
When patrons arrive at CPL at the agreed-upon time, they will call the library and answer a few precautionary coronavirus questions regarding symptoms, exposure, and travel (https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html). Library staff will then place the items outside the library’s front doors in a bag labeled with the patron’s last name. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles until staff is back inside the building. Once staff is behind closed doors, patrons can exit their vehicles and snag their bag containing their desired reads.
Households are limited to one pickup per week. Patrons are encouraged to keep borrowed items until CPL reopens. Late fees will not accrue during the time the library is closed to the public. Individuals who can still answer “no” to the coronavirus questions can return items using the library’s alley book drop located on the west side of the building. Returned items are quarantined for one week before they are placed back on the shelves. This pickup service is new and subject to change, so please call the library if you have any questions.
As you can see, though the CPL is closed to foot traffic, patrons of all ages can still access the reading materials and resources they need. For more information about the online services mentioned, or to place a hold on that book you’ve been eager to get your hands on, please call 402-564-7116 opt. 2 or visit us on the web at www.cplconnect.us.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.
