Library hosting second book sale

The Friends of the Columbus Public Library are opening the doors of the book sale room in the lower level of the library from now until when the library moves out of the building in January. Shoppers can buy a bag at the front desk for $3 and fill it up. If one bagful isn’t enough, shoppers may use the bags and boxes in the book sale room, or bring their own, and then make a freewill donation at the front desk on their way out.

If you have not yet signed a City of Columbus COVID liability waiver at the library, you will need to do that at the front desk before you visit the sale.

With the current state DHMs in place, 25% capacity limits are in effect, so there can be a maximum of 10 people in the book sale room at any given time, and a maximum of 5 people in the room right beside the book sale room. That room will also have boxes of books to shop from. We are going to depend on our shoppers to be “Nebraska nice” and not exceed these limits, as well as to keep your distance from the other shoppers. If the rooms are at capacity, please go elsewhere in the library for a few minutes and then check again, or simply leave and try again another day.

In order to allow for more shoppers, we will not have any volunteers manning the sale most of the time. Masks will be required at all times in both rooms, because of the close quarters in those spaces.