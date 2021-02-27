Library moving to temporary location in March

Columbus Public Library will close the doors at 2504 14th Street on Friday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m. Over the next few weeks, library staff will be busy relocating library services to the former police station at 2419 14th Street. It is a short walk, but a huge undertaking. Serving our community well is our priority and we want you to know what you can expect in the coming weeks.
Items that have been checked out or renewed recently are due back on April 1. If you would like to return items while the library is moving, a book drop will be available to the public. At some point, the drop will be relocated and we will post instructions for returning library materials while we are closed.
Library service continues during our move via our Digital Library. Visit www.cplconnect.us where you can access a variety of online resources for information, education, and entertainment. If you are new to the Digital Library, start with Niche Academy which provides tutorials for our electronic resources.
Just in time for our move, the OverDrive ebook and audiobook collection offers even more content, having added comics and magazines for you to enjoy. We recommend the Libby app for the best reading experience with the OverDrive collection. It is free in your app store and is widely considered the most user-friendly and pleasant reading experience.
When we reopen in the temporary location, our Makerspace will have increased availability. If you look forward to using the 3D printer, large format vinyl cutter, or the laser cutter/engraver, complete the appropriate CPL Makerspace 101 certification on Niche Academy. If you have questions about any of our services, please call us at 402-564-7116 option 2.
As we prep for our move this week, I am feeling sentimental. Like many of you, I have made friends and memories in this building. This was a retreat for me as a young adult and a favorite place to visit later on with my family. I spent so much time at the library that when I applied for my first job here in 2007, I told then-director Robert Trautwein, “I’m here 20 hours a week, I figure I might as well get paid for it.” Over the years, I watched my children (and many of yours) make life-long friends and their own memories here. It has been a special place.
My colleagues and I have also wrestled with the limitations this building posed when trying to deliver the best library service possible. A lot of exciting ideas were abandoned because the outdated facility could not accommodate the reality. Still, library staff members persevered, got creative, and made things work. I cannot wait to see what we can do with all that grit and gumption in a building that works for us rather than against us. I believe you are going to love both the building and the memories you make there.
Library staff have already begun meeting with architects to advocate for the highest quality library services in a facility that will offer flexibility for decades to come. We are excited about this project but understand that change and waiting can be difficult. Know that we will continue to bring you quality collections, programs, and service throughout the process. To stay up to date on all things library-related, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/columbuspubliclibrary.
Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.