Library moving to temporary location in March

When we reopen in the temporary location, our Makerspace will have increased availability. If you look forward to using the 3D printer, large format vinyl cutter, or the laser cutter/engraver, complete the appropriate CPL Makerspace 101 certification on Niche Academy. If you have questions about any of our services, please call us at 402-564-7116 option 2.

As we prep for our move this week, I am feeling sentimental. Like many of you, I have made friends and memories in this building. This was a retreat for me as a young adult and a favorite place to visit later on with my family. I spent so much time at the library that when I applied for my first job here in 2007, I told then-director Robert Trautwein, “I’m here 20 hours a week, I figure I might as well get paid for it.” Over the years, I watched my children (and many of yours) make life-long friends and their own memories here. It has been a special place.