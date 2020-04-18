Library serves you curbside

Since closing to the public March 16, the Columbus Public Library has continued to provide library services to our community by increasing our social media presence. We have been promoting our digital library resources (some of which have expanded services during the pandemic), posting activities, and sharing resources such as videos of authors reading their books in a virtual Story Time.
However, we recognize that not everyone has access to or is comfortable using digital resources and we desired to serve our community by providing access to print materials so long as doing so remains within local health recommendations, guidelines, and directives. Our newly implemented “Curbside Service” allows patrons to check out books, audiobooks, magazines, and DVDs with no person-to-person contact.
Follow the directions below to select items to pick up using your library’s Curbside Service.
How to Place Holds
1. Call the library at 402-564-7116 option 2 to request up to 10 items.
Or use your library card and PIN at http://cplconnect.us to place items marked “On Shelf” on hold.
2. Limit of 10 items per pick up.
3. Limit of one pick up per family per week.
How to Pick Up Holds
1. Each morning library staff will pull hold requests from the previous day.
2. Library staff will call to let you know when your items are ready and set a pick up time between 9:30am and 4pm.
You will be asked the most up-to-date coronavirus precautionary questions regarding symptoms, travel, and exposure. Details regarding those criteria can be found on East Central District Health Department’s website (https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html).
3. Call the library upon arrival during your scheduled pick up time and wait in your vehicle.
4. Holds will be placed in a bag marked with your last name and placed in front of the library.
5. Wait in your vehicle to retrieve your items until staff has closed the library doors.
6. If you missed your designated pick up time, please call to reschedule.
Returning Borrowed Items
1. We encourage you to keep borrowed items until the library reopens. Checkout limits will be extended if necessary.
2. ALL items checked out will have a checkout period of 30 days. Due dates will be extended automatically until the library reopens to the public.
3. Any fines accrued for overdue items during the coronavirus shut down will be waived.
4. If you can answer “no” to all precautionary questions, items may be returned to the drive-through book drop on the west side of the library in the alley. Do not return items at the front door. Doing so may result in the loss of curbside service privilege.
5.Returned items will be quarantined for one week.
Please note: We will not be getting book and DVD deliveries from other libraries at this time. Only items currently available at CPL can be picked up.
This is a new service and is subject to change without notice. Please call 402-564-7116 option 2 if you have questions.
Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.
