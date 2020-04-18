Library serves you curbside

1. Each morning library staff will pull hold requests from the previous day.

2. Library staff will call to let you know when your items are ready and set a pick up time between 9:30am and 4pm.

You will be asked the most up-to-date coronavirus precautionary questions regarding symptoms, travel, and exposure. Details regarding those criteria can be found on East Central District Health Department’s website (https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html).

3. Call the library upon arrival during your scheduled pick up time and wait in your vehicle.

4. Holds will be placed in a bag marked with your last name and placed in front of the library.

5. Wait in your vehicle to retrieve your items until staff has closed the library doors.

6. If you missed your designated pick up time, please call to reschedule.

Returning Borrowed Items

1. We encourage you to keep borrowed items until the library reopens. Checkout limits will be extended if necessary.

2. ALL items checked out will have a checkout period of 30 days. Due dates will be extended automatically until the library reopens to the public.