Library services to continue

The library building may be closed to the public, but we have been working diligently to continue providing library services to our community. Since April 9, Curbside Service has been providing cardholders with access to library materials. Call 402-564-7116 option 2 or use your library card and PIN at http://cplconnect.us to select the books, audiobooks, and DVDs you want to check out. The next day, staff will gather those materials and call you to schedule a time to pick them up. Call the library upon arrival during your scheduled pick up time and wait in your vehicle until your items have been placed in front of the library.
While we do not have a date set for reopening the building, we are working with East Central District Health Department to develop strategies that prioritize the safety of visitors and library staff during each phase of reopening.
Our annual Summer Reading Program launches virtually this week with activities, challenges, and reading programs for all ages. Join us as we embark on a journey filled with fantasy, adventure, and fun.
Register today on our Beanstack site at https://columbusne.beanstack.org to access your reading log and special programs. Not sure how to register on Beanstack? Give us a call and we’ll help you get started.
As always, children, teens, and adults can read to win prizes during the Summer Reading Program. Participants will log the books or amount of time they read on their Beanstack account. Teens and adults are entered into drawings for prizes, while children earn weekly badges. When the library opens to public foot traffic again, participants will present their badges, on either a device or printouts from home, and collect their prizes. Adults have weekly chances to win Columbus Bucks and an Android tablet at the end of summer.
The Adult Summer Reading Program is also hosting a Short Story Challenge this summer. There are three prizes available for the best story or poem in several different categories. In addition to Columbus Bucks, the winning entries will be published in the library’s newsletter. Register on our Beanstack site for details or email Kelli Keyes at kkeyes@columbusne.us.
Teens usually engage in interactive, creative, and collaborative activities during the Teen Summer Reading Program, and this year will be no exception. Designed to function entirely online, activities range from quizzes and virtual escape rooms, to creating fairy lights jars and “Franken Beanies.” All supplies needed for the craft activities will be provided in grab bags. Contact Young Adult Librarian, Jessica Wilkinson, to sign up. Jessica's email is Jessica.WIlkinson@columbusne.us.
Engage in whimsical stories, activities, prizes, and more while envisioning your own story with the Columbus Public Library’s FREE and entirely online Children’s Summer Reading Program! You will also have a chance to stump Mr. H. with the library’s weekly Facebook balloon challenge.
Students who have just completed grades 3-5 can also join us on Wednesdays for special Zoom meetings with the amazing Platte County 4-H staff. We have lots of fun planned for our “CPL Innovative Inventors” program this summer!
Visit our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/columbuspubliclibrary/) for updates and register on Beanstack (https://columbusne.beanstack.org) to join in all the summer reading fun!
Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.