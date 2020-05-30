Library services to continue

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The library building may be closed to the public, but we have been working diligently to continue providing library services to our community. Since April 9, Curbside Service has been providing cardholders with access to library materials. Call 402-564-7116 option 2 or use your library card and PIN at http://cplconnect.us to select the books, audiobooks, and DVDs you want to check out. The next day, staff will gather those materials and call you to schedule a time to pick them up. Call the library upon arrival during your scheduled pick up time and wait in your vehicle until your items have been placed in front of the library.

While we do not have a date set for reopening the building, we are working with East Central District Health Department to develop strategies that prioritize the safety of visitors and library staff during each phase of reopening.

Our annual Summer Reading Program launches virtually this week with activities, challenges, and reading programs for all ages. Join us as we embark on a journey filled with fantasy, adventure, and fun.

Register today on our Beanstack site at https://columbusne.beanstack.org to access your reading log and special programs. Not sure how to register on Beanstack? Give us a call and we’ll help you get started.