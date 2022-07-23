Library-sponsored guitar band at Friedhof Building

On Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m., Joey Leone and his band will perform at the Friedhof Building, while teaching the audience about AM Radio Memories & One Hit Wonders! Before cell phones, Spotify, iPods, CDs, and computers, there was the transistor radio – from the large tabletop radios, to the family car stereo, and then to the portable battery-powered radio you could hold in your hand. Joey takes an in-depth yet lighthearted look at the songs that came out of our AM radios during the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Unforgettable songs recorded by prolific hit makers, including several “one-hit wonders” by obscure artists who would never be heard from again. Joey adds fun facts, musical insights, and personal stories about the music that gave us so many “AM Radio Memories.” Joey and his band have performed at the library several times and are always a big hit. You will not want to miss this free program, so make plans to bring your friends and relatives downtown to the Friedhof Building and join in the fun!

We are so excited to share with you that the Calico Quilt Club is coming back to Columbus Days! It has been three years since we have been able to “ooh and aw” over their designs, but also three years that they have been working on and creating more of their beautiful quilts. Instead of the traditional maze of quilts to walk through and view, the Calico Quilt Club is using a “show and tell” method for their event. The Library is hosting the Calico Quilt Show at the United Methodist Church on Aug. 13 at 2 pm. We are grateful for the funding provided by a Thrivent community action grant for the location. The Calico Quilt Club will present around 100 quilts for your viewing pleasure, and will feature a number of area quilters, while spotlighting one of them. As volunteers display each quilt, the quilt’s creator or representative will share the story behind the creation of the quilt. Bring your friends and family and be inspired by these talented quilters.

The Friends of the Columbus Library know how much our patrons love their book sales, and they also know how we are limited with our current library location to make that happen. Nevertheless, these ingenious library advocates came up with a brilliant plan for a POP-UP book sale, which will be held from Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Stop by to shop during library open hours: Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Give a free-will donation to the Friends of the Library after you fill a box or bag!

The Friends of the Library will be accepting donations for only the two days before the sale, Aug. 10 & 11, during library open hours, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Please donate books, DVDs, or CDs that are in clean, gently used condition. The Friends of the Library ask that encyclopedia sets or magazines not be donated. A flier regarding donations and the sale can be picked up at the library. All proceeds from this sale go to the Friends of the Library, who in turn fund various programs and services provided by the Columbus Public Library. Thank you for your free-will donations!

There are so many opportunities for fun during Columbus Days this year. The library has two events happening on Saturday during Columbus Days, so make sure you go to both the library and the United Methodist Church. It will be worth the trip downtown! Not to mention the music and great food!

Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.