Livestock auctions turned inside out: Local business making adjustments amid pandemic

That said, the owner said Columbus Sales Pavilion has and will continue to follow all protocols as outlined by state officials.

No spectators or sellers are coming in for sales anymore, only registered buyers. People can unload cattle, but have to leave immediately and cannot enter the sales ring or main office. Those that want their check after their cattle have sold can call the office for delivery outside; otherwise, checks come through the U.S. Postal Service at a later date. Also, the limited buyers in the ring must maintain 6 feet of separation.

“None of the consignors can come into the sale ring, only buyers are allowed in the auction ring and have to be 6 feet apart,” Bock reiterated. “We lock our front door after sales start and unlock only when they’re over.”

The business, 3928 West 8th St. in Columbus, has auctions every Thursday (stocker and feeder), Friday (slaughter cows and bulls) and every other Tuesday (sheep, goats, feeder pigs and slaughter hogs). Columbus Sales Pavilion was used to having people from all over Nebraska and even out of the state come to town for auctions, but that’s dwindled in recent weeks. Bock said prior to the pandemic, an auction would average 120-140 people. By comparison, on Thursday, they had 16 people in attendance.