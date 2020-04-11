Livestock auctions turned inside out: Local business making adjustments amid pandemic

Longtime Columbus Sales Pavilion Inc. owner Travis Bock feels caught between a rock and a hard place as of late.
On one hand, the business provides livestock auctions for farmers to market their cattle in a fair environment for buyers and sellers, and in turn, it enables his operation to support the local economy by helping supply meat and employing people. On the other, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected his business’ profits and caused some stress.
“Our numbers have been cut 60-70 percent in the last three weeks,” Bock said.
Admittedly, Bock said it’s been a struggle since the pandemic began. He’s heard some questions within the community as to why the business remains open and the suggestions that he closes.
But Bock won’t do that, he can’t.
Bock reasons Columbus Sales Pavilion is an essential business. In essence, it’s selling cattle for people who are producers to buyers. Several more steps later, meat is sold to the grocery stores, which then sells it all to people to take home and eventually put on their tables.
“It’s the very first part of it, we’re that first part of the service industry,” Bock said. “By the governor of Nebraska, we are labeled as an essential business for the trade and sale of livestock for the food chain.”
That said, the owner said Columbus Sales Pavilion has and will continue to follow all protocols as outlined by state officials.
No spectators or sellers are coming in for sales anymore, only registered buyers. People can unload cattle, but have to leave immediately and cannot enter the sales ring or main office. Those that want their check after their cattle have sold can call the office for delivery outside; otherwise, checks come through the U.S. Postal Service at a later date. Also, the limited buyers in the ring must maintain 6 feet of separation.
“None of the consignors can come into the sale ring, only buyers are allowed in the auction ring and have to be 6 feet apart,” Bock reiterated. “We lock our front door after sales start and unlock only when they’re over.”
The business, 3928 West 8th St. in Columbus, has auctions every Thursday (stocker and feeder), Friday (slaughter cows and bulls) and every other Tuesday (sheep, goats, feeder pigs and slaughter hogs). Columbus Sales Pavilion was used to having people from all over Nebraska and even out of the state come to town for auctions, but that’s dwindled in recent weeks. Bock said prior to the pandemic, an auction would average 120-140 people. By comparison, on Thursday, they had 16 people in attendance.
“It’s a huge difference,” he said, noting most people are utilizing the company’s online methods. “We want people to know we have been issued guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Gov. Pete Ricketts that we have to follow and are following to be open. I have posted signs on all entries to the building. We’ve shutdown our café, we’ve put up hand sanitizer stations all over the offices.”
The new procedures and loss in revenue present their challenges. Bock has six full-time employees and 15 part-time employees he’s also trying to support under the circumstances.
“We’ve cut back on help and have only certain people coming in at certain times, limiting staff,” he said. "I want to keep food on the tables for employees; I’m trying hard not to let any of them go.”
One such employee is Gary Hines, a longtime auctioneer. Hines said it’s a weird time for the livestock auction business.
“Our receipts are definitely lower and the market has dropped considerably. We have to take a lot of precautions now,” Hines said. “But we’re an instrumental part of the business and keeping food on the table for the public. We sell a lot of cows here. We want to keep that flow of food on the table - that would be the best thing for people cooped up. If they don’t have food, it’s going to be a lot worse.”
Columbus Sales Pavilion had the support of Nebraska leaders.
“Nebraska’s livestock industry plays a critical role in the food production system for our state and nation. We need to ensure that agriculture doesn’t stop so that commerce can keep moving and we can continue to produce quality meat products,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman told The Columbus Telegram. “We have been in direct contact with the owner of the Columbus Sales Pavilion and they are following the guidelines we have provided to them.”
Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for the Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts, said state leadership is doing everything it can to keep Nebraskans working while using social distancing.
Bock’s great-grandfather, MH VanBerg, started the business in 1933 on 11th Street. He’s now the fourth-generation of the family to own and operate it, noting he takes the family legacy very seriously. It’s undoubtedly a trying time, but he’s determined to make the most of it for his hometown, not for profits. If it were about profit, he said he would have closed by now.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime. This is worse than the floods, but I love the city of Columbus and would do anything for the city of Columbus,” said Bock, a Scotus Central Catholic High School alumnus. “We’re an integral part of the livestock industry, so we have to keep this going. But we’re following all the necessary procedures.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
