Loans could help some: Effort aims to help small businesses during crisis

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued a statewide economic injury declaration for the state. The declaration qualifies small businesses throughout the state to apply for SBA disaster assistance loans.
“As Nebraska steps up its efforts to combat coronavirus, we’ve limited the size of public gatherings and asked people to stay home when possible,” Ricketts said. “These temporary measures are vitally important to public health, but they present challenges for the day-to-day operations of many small businesses. Nebraska is grateful to the SBA and Administrator Carranza for offering much-needed financial assistance to our hard-working store owners and entrepreneurs at this time.”
Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins agreed.
“The hard work and creativity of Nebraska’s small business owners enriches our communities and grows our state,” Goins said. “SBA loans will give small businesses the needed financial resources to weather the current pandemic and will set them up to thrive throughout the rest of 2020.”
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer low interest rates and long-term repayment options. Specific terms are determined on a case-by-case basis.
Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
You have free articles remaining.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has teammates available to assist businesses with their questions. Contact information for DED’s regional development team can be found on DED’s COVID-19 website at opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19. The webpage also has information on SBA resources.
Ricketts this week also issued an executive order that permits establishments to sell beer, wine and spirits to customers placing takeout or delivery orders anywhere in the state. Restaurants and bars will also be able to sell alcohol on drive-thru or curbside orders without customers having to exit their vehicles.
In addition, temporary operating permits will be extended from 90 to 180 days, and the state will waive penalties for late payments on excise taxes. Under normal circumstances, beer must be paid for upon delivery, and wine and spirit deliveries must be paid within 30 days, but the executive order will give restaurants and bars 90 days to pay for wine and spirit deliveries for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
Liquor Licensing – Establishments such as pizza parlors (Class A license holders) will be able to sell beer to customers on take-out or delivery orders. Restaurants (Class I license holders) will be able to sell beer, wine, and spirits to customers placing take-out or delivery orders.
Sale of Alcohol – To encourage social distancing, restaurants and bars will be permitted to sell alcohol on drive-thru or curbside orders without customers having to exit their motor vehicles.
Temporary Operating Permits – Temporary operating permits will be extended from 90 to 180 days.
Waiver of Excise Tax Penalties – Excise tax payees still have the duty to file and pay the excise tax according to statute. However, the executive order will waive penalties for late payments.
Payment of wine and spirit deliveries – Under normal circumstances, wine and spirit deliveries must be paid within 30 days. The executive order will give restaurants and bars 90 days to pay for wine and spirit deliveries for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. The requirement that beer deliveries be paid upon delivery is not changed.