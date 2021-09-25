Looking at tree wounds

When a tree has an open wound or is pruned, I’m asked what needs to be done to the wound or cavity and the answer is usually nothing. This is true even if the wood within the wound is moist, dark and soft.

While we may treat our scrapes and scratches with antibiotics and cover them with bandages, similar treatment for tree wounds can do more harm than good.

Also, filling the cavity of larger wounds with something like cement will not stop decay from spreading. It could increase the risk of decay. And there is little data supporting that filled cavities give trees more stability.

Like all living organisms, trees have natural mechanisms for responding to wounds or fighting off attack by insects and diseases. Research has shown treating wounds with dressings and paints or covering them interferes with this response.

When a tree is wounded, it responds by sealing the wound with physical compartmentalization and chemical barrier zones. The wound never heals. Knots in lumber are wounds that were compartmentalized and the barrier zones worked.