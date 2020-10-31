Looking forward together

I recently heard a few community members express concern about what would happen to the library during the two-year construction of this proposed facility. The library would continue to provide service to the community from the vacated Police Station. This temporary location is just southeast of the current building and would allow the library to offer many of the same services, albeit in a different way. The public would have access to a variety of materials in multiple formats for all ages, including high-demand and new items. A few meeting rooms, computer lab, and makerspace would also be available. Some library programs would be held off-site and a portion of the collection would be available through a request-and-retrieve system, similar to the curbside service provided when the library building was closed this spring due to COVID-19.