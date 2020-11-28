Looking inside diagnostic imaging

Since the discovery of X-rays in 1895, medical professionals and patients have marveled at the technology that allows noninvasive views inside the body. For more than 100 years, medical imaging has helped health care providers locate broken bones, pinpoint diseases, find out babies' genders, guide cancer treatments and more. Above all, diagnostic imaging helps clinicians save lives.
Below are a number of the diagnostic imaging services offered to Columbus Community Hospital patients. Most exams are done on an outpatient basis and result in little or no discomfort. Your doctor can give you more details if you need to have an imaging exam.
Bone Densitometry –This exam, also called dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA or DEXA), uses X-rays to scan your bones as you lie on a table. It measures bone loss and risk for developing osteoporosis (brittle bones). The densitometry machine can calculate the density of bone and create a chart comparing your bone density to what it should be. These readings can help your doctor create a plan for preventing or treating osteoporosis.
Computed Tomography (CT) – During a CT scan, you lie on a table inside a donut-shaped machine. An X-ray tube inside the machine rotates around your body and produces detailed images of your internal organs. CT scans create cross-sectional images like slices. Doctors use the scans to detect cancer and heart disease; diagnose muscle and bone disorders; detect internal injuries; and locate tumors, infections and blood clots.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – MRI uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create cross-sectional images of your head and body. MRI machines are large, cylindrical magnets. A computer processes your body's responses to the radio waves to generate an image. MRI is incredibly useful in producing high-resolution images of your brain, neck, spinal cord and soft tissues. The images are often used to diagnose central nervous system disorders, such as multiple sclerosis and brain tumors. MRI allows excellent identification of tendon or ligamentous injuries of the joints. MRI is also used to help identify disorders of blood vessels and inner ear tissue as well as the lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys and spleen.
Mammography –This type of imaging is a low-dose X-ray system used for breast disease screening and diagnosis of early breast cancer. The images can show changes in a breast up to two years before a patient or physician can feel them. During an exam, the breast is compressed to get a quality X-ray picture.
Ultrasound –Although most people associate ultrasound with pregnancy and viewing a fetus, this type of examination can also be used to study the heart, diagnose some forms of infection and cancer, guide biopsies and treatment of tumors, check the thyroid gland, diagnose gallbladder disease and reveal abnormalities in the scrotum and prostate. During an ultrasound exam, warm gel is applied to the skin and a hand-held device (a transducer) is pressed against the part of the body being examined. A computer composes images from the patterns created by the sound waves.
X-ray – One of the oldest types of medical imaging, an X-ray examination uses electromagnetic radiation to create images of your bones, teeth and internal organs. X-rays are generally safe for people of all ages, but women who are pregnant should avoid them unless necessary (high doses could be harmful to a fetus). X-rays offer medical professionals a quick and effective way to assess bone problems, joint infections, lung and heart diseases, abdominal pain, dental conditions and more.
PACS: Faster Diagnosis through More Accessible Images
Managing medical images is easier than ever, thanks to picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). With PACS, computers or networks are dedicated to the presentation, distribution, storage and retrieval of images. This means radiologists and other medical professionals no longer have to use hard-copy images such as film archives.
PACS gives practitioners easier access to X-rays, MRI and CT scans, and ultrasound and mammography images. Specialists at various locations can view the same information at the same time over a secure network, which can speed diagnoses and protect patients' privacy. The ability to share images performed at multiple locations can prevent the need for duplicate imaging.
Matthew Pieper, MD is a radiologist with North Central Radiology at Columbus Community Hospital.
