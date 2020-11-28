Looking inside diagnostic imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – MRI uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create cross-sectional images of your head and body. MRI machines are large, cylindrical magnets. A computer processes your body's responses to the radio waves to generate an image. MRI is incredibly useful in producing high-resolution images of your brain, neck, spinal cord and soft tissues. The images are often used to diagnose central nervous system disorders, such as multiple sclerosis and brain tumors. MRI allows excellent identification of tendon or ligamentous injuries of the joints. MRI is also used to help identify disorders of blood vessels and inner ear tissue as well as the lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys and spleen.

Mammography –This type of imaging is a low-dose X-ray system used for breast disease screening and diagnosis of early breast cancer. The images can show changes in a breast up to two years before a patient or physician can feel them. During an exam, the breast is compressed to get a quality X-ray picture.