Saint Patrick’s Day is almost upon us. This holiday brings with it lots of green, shamrocks, and leprechauns with a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Luck is something that people try to gain through these things as well. If you find a four-leaf clover you will have good luck. The color green is often associated with money, luck, health, and envy. And if you happen to find a pot of gold underneath a rainbow, well I would say you are a very lucky person. With all of the luck that can build in the air at this time of year, picking up a good book about luck would also be another great way to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day!

"The Lucky List" by Rachael Lippincott

Emily and her mum were always lucky. But Emily’s mum’s luck ran out three years ago when she succumbed to cancer, and nothing has felt right since.

Now, the summer before her senior year, things are worse than ever – Emily has wrecked things with her boyfriend, Matt, and her dad is selling the house she grew up in and giving her mum’s belongings away. The only person she has to talk to is Blake, a girl she barely knows since she and her dad moved back to town five seconds ago.

But that’s when Emily finds the list – her mum’s senior year summer bucket list – buried in the back of her closet. When Blake suggests that Emily take it on as a challenge, the two set off on a journey to tick each box and help Emily face her fears over losing her connection to her mum. As she starts to feel closer to her mother, so too does Emily’s bond with Blake deepen into something she wasn't expecting.

And suddenly Emily must face another fear: accepting the secret part of herself she never got a chance to share with the person who knew her best.

"Love & Luck" by Jenna Evans Welch

Addie is visiting Ireland for her aunt’s over-the-top destination wedding and hoping she can stop thinking about the one horrible thing that left her miserable and heartbroken—and threatens her future. But her brother, Ian, isn’t about to let her forget, and his constant needling leads to arguments and even a fistfight between the two once-inseparable siblings.

But when Addie discovers an unusual guidebook, "Ireland for the Heartbroken," hidden in the dusty shelves of the hotel library, she’s finally able to escape her anxious mind—and Ian’s criticism.

And then their travel plans change. Suddenly Addie finds herself on a whirlwind tour of the Emerald Isle, trapped in the world’s smallest vehicle with Ian and his admittedly cute Irish-accented friend Rowan. As the trio journeys over breathtaking green hills, past countless castles, and through a number of fairy-tale forests, Addie hopes her guidebook will heal not only her broken heart, but also her shattered relationship with her brother. That is, if they don’t get completely lost along the way.

Both of these books can be found in the Teen area of the library. If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.