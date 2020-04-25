Making sense of the senseless

While it is sometimes easy to misplace what day or date it is, I – like many of you – have adjusted into a daily routine of following the news, reading reports, listening to press conferences, and staying connected to work, friends, and family via technology. However, I also find myself on a continuous search something familiar amid the unfamiliar.
It feels like we are putting a puzzle together, yet there isn’t a box cover to see the image we are trying to form. We just hope the picture looks a lot like life used to.
And in some ways, it does.
Trees are budding; temperatures are getting warmer; bunnies and squirrels scamper through yards and across streets. Spring has arrived. A plump robin even made a visit outside my office window the other day. It was uplifting to hear her chirp as she jumped between the bushes, oblivious to the Chamber’s new normal.
Our front doors are locked; meetings have been cancelled, rescheduled, and renamed “Zoom calls.” The parking lot and lobby of the Chamber are absent the daily hustle and bustle of volunteers, board members, deliveries, community issue discussions and event planning. It’s eerie.
It seems nonsensical in some ways. We don’t shake hands or hug our friends in hello. We don’t hear the doorbell ring with each visitor. Outside of phones ringing here and there and the tap-tap-tapping of our fingers to computer keyboards, the noise level is no where near what it used to be.
It’s been said the coronavirus can cause the loss of taste and smell – two of five senses used to navigate through our days. Yet, rather than focus on the absence of any of them, it’s worth acknowledging when they are present, especially when we are healthy.
Sight. As awkward Zoom calls can be, there is joy in seeing people’s faces. We become part of a “Brady Bunch” family, each appearing in our squares, and guessing as to whom might be wearing pajama bottoms with their suit and tie. But there is no replacement for the wonderful images we are seeing on social media and television of our frontline professionals at work and our family moments at home. These make us smile, dance, cheer and cry.
Taste. Speaking of sight, Facebook has always been a landing strip for food photos, yet one can practically taste the images posted by families who are spending time cooking together: the mom who taught her son how to grill; the family who made a table spread of muffins, cinnamon rolls, and banana bread; my sister who shows me how to make amazing meals out of tortilla shells and a Bundt pan. Yet, nothing tastes better to me than a meal I don’t have to make. Thank you to some of the most delicious tastes I have had from our local restaurants who are taking orders and delivering curbside.
Sound. At the Chamber, we hear the worry in the voices of business owners and employees struggling with how long ‘this ‘will last. Yet, there are also many sounds which give us confidence things will be okay: the sound of semitrucks passing our building on their way to deliver food, supplies, or some other product to another part of the United States; the delightful chatter of women from a church group whom, after not being together for a long time, caught up on each other’s lives while collecting items for a PPE drive; and, despite the challenge, we hear many a happy, “How can I help you?” from store owners truly delighted to take orders from those shopping online.
Smells. Whether a few drops or a short downfall, the smells of mowed grass and spring rain are always refreshing. Then, as odd as it may sound, the smell of bleach and disinfectant is just as welcoming. We feel a little safer, don’t we?
Touch. The 6-foot, social distancing rule and no-contact service strategies may be keeping us apart, but who doesn’t feel connected by such social media posts as the self-quarantined family doing the “Family Lockdown Boogie;” the students at home making ingenious creations with toilet paper; or the woman who puts peanut butter on her head to clip her dog’s nails?
While these make us laugh, we are also emotionally touched by pictures such as the young woman touching her grandfather’s hand through the window of his nursing home; the synchronized videos of people signing together while being miles apart; and our medical professionals exhausted in hospital hallways or facing the camera with marks on their faces from their medical masks.
Yes, I believe our senses are alive and well, because, when it comes right down to it, we need them to make sense of this situation we are in.
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
