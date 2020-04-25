Making sense of the senseless

It’s been said the coronavirus can cause the loss of taste and smell – two of five senses used to navigate through our days. Yet, rather than focus on the absence of any of them, it’s worth acknowledging when they are present, especially when we are healthy.

Sight. As awkward Zoom calls can be, there is joy in seeing people’s faces. We become part of a “Brady Bunch” family, each appearing in our squares, and guessing as to whom might be wearing pajama bottoms with their suit and tie. But there is no replacement for the wonderful images we are seeing on social media and television of our frontline professionals at work and our family moments at home. These make us smile, dance, cheer and cry.

Taste. Speaking of sight, Facebook has always been a landing strip for food photos, yet one can practically taste the images posted by families who are spending time cooking together: the mom who taught her son how to grill; the family who made a table spread of muffins, cinnamon rolls, and banana bread; my sister who shows me how to make amazing meals out of tortilla shells and a Bundt pan. Yet, nothing tastes better to me than a meal I don’t have to make. Thank you to some of the most delicious tastes I have had from our local restaurants who are taking orders and delivering curbside.