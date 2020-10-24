MAKING THE JUMP: Rachel Hays set to open coaching business

As for the business itself, she said she wants to help people grow whether it be personally or professionally. On the business side, she said she can do things like sales practices but at the core, she is focused on customer relationship management strategy, such as how a leadership team manages relationships with customers.

She came up with the idea while thinking about her strengths as well as the leadership classes she and her husband, Brandon, are taking through their executive master's of business administration program at the University of Nebraska – Omaha.

Rachel decided to go through that program due to a bout with post-partum depression.

“When Emma (Rachel's youngest child) was born, she was born two months early. So she spent a lot of time in the NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and then we brought her home in the middle of winter,” Rachel said. “I stayed home for quite a long time and then went right back to work and was traveling non-stop. Like the day I went back to work, I had to be in Minneapolis.”

Rachel said she really struggled with post-partum depression. She needed a change.