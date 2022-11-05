Many reasons to love your library

The Columbus Public Library has been serving the community of Columbus for over 120 years. The people, the place, and the services have changed quite a bit over the years! At the library you can use a computer, read a newspaper, and print, scan, and copy documents. Educational and entertaining programs are provided for all ages, including both interactive events and autonomous activities. Creative equipment like a 3D printer and vinyl cutter are available in our makerspace. And of course, the library provides materials that can be borrowed via check out. Some items available for check out include books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and more. We even have projectors and portable screens available to check out.

To check out materials, you need a library card, which is free to those who live, work, own property, or go to school within Columbus city limits. For patrons who wish to borrow materials but do not meet the eligibility guidelines, cards may be purchased for $40 per year. A borrower’s card gives full access to items in the physical library as well as our Digital Library.

For those who do not wish to purchase borrowing privileges, Digital Library cards are available for patrons ineligible for a full privilege library card. A Digital Library card provides access to a plethora of online resources including electronic books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, television, movies, and music.

One of those online resources can help you make sure your vehicle is ready for you and your family to safely hit the road this holiday season. Reliable automotive help can be found online anytime through Chilton Library, trusted by automotive enthusiasts and professionals for more than 100 years. Get the detailed information you need to tackle vehicle maintenance and repairs. Some of Chilton Library's more popular features include: maintenance and specification tables that provide the unique data you need for each specific vehicle; step-by-step service and repair procedures, including a labor estimating tool to help you confidently determine your next move; diagrams to simplify troubleshooting; and close-up photographs and illustrations for visual support. You can find Chilton Library in our Digital Library at cplconnect.us.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/columbuspubliclibrary to keep up with all of the resources and events happening in November, including an opportunity to give back to the community with Food for Fines week, Nov. 13-19. Bring in at least three cans of food per account to erase fines for overdue items that have been returned to the library. Please note that we can only accept canned goods and this program does not apply to lost or damaged items.

Call the library at 402-564-7116, stop by our temporary location at 2419 14th St., or visit our website columbusne.us/library for more information on available services and upcoming programs.

Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.