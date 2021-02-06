Math made easy at CPL

Assisting my children with their online assignments early on in the COVID pandemic was a bit of a challenge for me, especially when it came to their diverse math classes. I have never been good at mathematics and have always struggled in this area, so helping my children work with concepts like finding the absolute value of a number took effort on my part.
Thankfully, the Columbus Public Library (CPL) offers a wide range of easy to understand math texts. One of the books I relied on most was “Multiplication and Division Word Problems: No Problem!” by Rebecca Wingard-Nelson. In this lively text, students and parents alike will learn simple techniques for understanding what the different types of word problems are and how to figure out what exactly they are asking. Once these two elements are determined, readers are then provided with specific mathematic functions and equations they can refer to when solving the problem.
The multiplication table and other helpful devices are introduced in “Factors and Multiples” by Melanie Alvarez. This colorful text also provides readers with easy to follow steps they can incorporate when multiplying different number groupings like those with double digits. Students will also acquire a firm understanding of how to implement the Skip-Counting method when navigating multiples.
In “Positive & Negative Numbers, Oh My!”, author Lisa Arias takes a humorous approach to understanding various math concepts like number order, rational values, and quadrant graphing. This hauntingly hilarious book also provides students with easy to follow examples that will help them feel more confident when solving problems with both positive and negative numbers.
In “Groovy Graphing”, also written by Arias, students and parents alike will have fun learning about graphs and graphing in a way that is easy to understand. This laid back text is filled with fun examples and engaging exercises that will allow learners to grasp the different topics at hand. Parents can use this book to teach their children how to recognize area as it relates to plane figures.
The next time your children come to you for help with their math homework, don’t run and hide. Instead, make a bee-line to the Columbus Public Library and check out one of our many great math resources. I have no doubt you will find something that will provide you with a quick refresher on whatever math concept your child is trying to master. If you have questions regarding any of the titles mentioned or would like assistance in other subjects, contact me at 564-7116 opt. 4.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS...
Friday, Feb. 26, will be the Columbus Public Library’s final day open in our current building. We will then be closed to the public as we move the library to 2419 14th St. We plan to open the temporary library during March and serve the community from there for two years while the community building project is completed.
Don’t forget that the library’s children’s department offers a monthly calendar highlighting the many events that take place in the Children’s Room. To have this agenda sent to your inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.