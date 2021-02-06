Math made easy at CPL

In “Groovy Graphing”, also written by Arias, students and parents alike will have fun learning about graphs and graphing in a way that is easy to understand. This laid back text is filled with fun examples and engaging exercises that will allow learners to grasp the different topics at hand. Parents can use this book to teach their children how to recognize area as it relates to plane figures.

The next time your children come to you for help with their math homework, don’t run and hide. Instead, make a bee-line to the Columbus Public Library and check out one of our many great math resources. I have no doubt you will find something that will provide you with a quick refresher on whatever math concept your child is trying to master. If you have questions regarding any of the titles mentioned or would like assistance in other subjects, contact me at 564-7116 opt. 4.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS...

Friday, Feb. 26, will be the Columbus Public Library’s final day open in our current building. We will then be closed to the public as we move the library to 2419 14th St. We plan to open the temporary library during March and serve the community from there for two years while the community building project is completed.