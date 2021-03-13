Millennial entrepreneurs thriving in Columbus

A recent study found that Nebraska is one of the best places for millennial entrepreneurs, and Platte County is no exception.
The job-finding site Zippia determined Nebraska to be the second-best place for millennial entrepreneurs to start a business, trailing only South Dakota. Zippia’s analysis based its results on four factors: Millennial unemployment rate, millennial homeownership rate, average student loan debt and percentage of millennials living below the poverty line.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce outgoing-President Jeanne Schieffer said based on the Chamber's Envisioning Columbus survey conducted last year, more than 50 local business leaders are millennials.
She added it's easy to see why Nebraska placed so high in Zippa's study.
"When you look at Columbus and the quality of life it offers young professionals, it makes sense that we contribute to Nebraska’s second-place finish," she said. "Columbus has good jobs that pay well – above many like-sized communities around us. We have a community college, which makes higher education more affordable and keeps student loan debts lower than other places."
Kiara Ziemba, 39; Seth Ahrens, 34; and Rachel Hays, 35, are all a few of the many examples of young business owners who have set up shop in Columbus. Millennials are defined as adults born between 1980-2000.
Ziemba, owner of Transcendence Salon and Medical Spa, 2522 13th St., cut hair for 17 years until switching into becoming a proprietor herself.
Ziemba moved to Columbus about three years ago so her husband could be closer to family. She used the chance to open her own salon.
Ziemba said the idea came to her while attending beauty school. Her dream became reality when she opened up Transcendence Salon in 2018.
The salon offers more than just haircuts as it also provides micro-blading, Botox, collagen, body waxing, spray tanning, makeup applications and hair extensions. Ziemba said she partnered with a dermatologist to help with the medical portion of her salon.
But her business isn’t the only aspect that keeps her busy.
Ziemba, a mother of six who is also a foster mom, is a board member of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Franklin County. She has also spent her time as part of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Columbus Days Committee.
Ahrens wasn't far behind Ziemba in starting his own business as he opened up shop about two years ago.
Although Ahrens previously worked as an insurance agent, most of his professional career was on the Becton Dickinson manufacturing line. He opened Evoke Insurance Solutions LLC Agency, 915 23rd St. Suite 200, in April 2019.
At Evoke, he offers property-casualty insurance, which covers home, auto, renters and commercial, among others.
The father of an 11-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, Ahrens said he loved his previous jobs but determined the best option for his kids was for him to have a flexible schedule that he could control.
“It takes risk to leave that guaranteed paycheck and great benefits,” Ahrens said. “… But I think sometimes even if you’re a safe person, the risk can still outweigh the comfort. That was where I was at.”
Hays also finds family to be very important.
She named her company, Walter Grace, after her two kids' middle names.
She is also a relatively new business owner as she first began her pursuit as a life coach by starting Walter Grace LLC, 4471 41st Ave. Suite 203, about four months ago. Previously, she worked in the railroad industry doing marketing and sales.
Hays decided on a career change following personal challenges. When her daughter was born seven months premature, Hays experienced postpartum depression and other mental health concerns.
Her daughter is “doing great” these days, Hays said, adding though her 2-year-old girl is petite, she’s feisty and able to keep up with others.
When she had her daughter, Hays was in a stressful, high-traveled job in which she was away from family most of the time. Her previous company was headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, which resulted in her being home for only about 10-11 days in a given month.
Rachel Hays just incorporated her new business, Walter Grace LLC, and will be moving into th…
The Columbus native began looking at ways where she could help the community she’s called home for many years. She decided to use her past experiences to coach people who had similar struggles.
“Those challenges gave me a different perspective, empathy and understanding,” Hays said. “That’s what really drove my passion to want to get into coaching and give back … I just want to help people. I want to make a difference in peoples’ lives.”
‘A very welcoming community’
A Columbus native, Ahrens loves that small town, Midwest, slow pace of life. His only detour into the bigger city life came in 2007 when he lived in Kirkland, Washington, just outside of Seattle.
He said while living there he missed his hometown. He didn't enjoy Kirkland's heavy traffic, noting the residents weren’t as friendly overall compared to those here.
“Here, it’s pretty easy. I definitely like that for sure,” said Ahrens, who moved back after living in Washington for a year.
For Columbus' size, Ahrens said, it has several amazing programs for business owners, regardless of their age.
Ahrens said young business owners have shown their eagerness toward him opening his business, noting both Rotary clubs and the Chamber have been welcoming to him since he opened two years ago.
“There are so many great things here as far as ideas and dreaming,” Ahrens said.
Hays may be in an adjustment period, but she’s found the community has been supportive in her new endeavor. She singled out Renee Mueller, broker and owner of kwELITE in Columbus, as an individual who has been helpful. Mueller, also co-owner of the Parkway Plaza building and co-owner of the local Big Apple Bagels franchise, aided Hays in finding her a place within her building.
“It’s been a very welcoming community,” Hays said. “When I transitioned from my railroad career to this, that part that I really wanted, personally, was to feel more connected to a community.”
But Columbus has the chance to be an even more thriving place for businesses, Ziemba said.
“There’s so much potential here, especially downtown,” she said. “We’re in a very special area. We have a lot of buildings that were run (down), not taken care of and they’re cheap. … All you need is somebody to come in and see the vision and rework the space.”
Hays said though she has researched how to start her business, Columbus has been helpful due to the resources available locally.
"Being an entrepreneur in Columbus is fun. There area a lot of people behind entrepreneurs and supporting them," Hays said. "I feel like I've been very supported."
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.