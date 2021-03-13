Millennial entrepreneurs thriving in Columbus

For Columbus' size, Ahrens said, it has several amazing programs for business owners, regardless of their age.

Ahrens said young business owners have shown their eagerness toward him opening his business, noting both Rotary clubs and the Chamber have been welcoming to him since he opened two years ago.

“There are so many great things here as far as ideas and dreaming,” Ahrens said.

Hays may be in an adjustment period, but she’s found the community has been supportive in her new endeavor. She singled out Renee Mueller, broker and owner of kwELITE in Columbus, as an individual who has been helpful. Mueller, also co-owner of the Parkway Plaza building and co-owner of the local Big Apple Bagels franchise, aided Hays in finding her a place within her building.

“It’s been a very welcoming community,” Hays said. “When I transitioned from my railroad career to this, that part that I really wanted, personally, was to feel more connected to a community.”

But Columbus has the chance to be an even more thriving place for businesses, Ziemba said.