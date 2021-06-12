Moisture, moss and mushrooms

The cool, cloudy conditions with some moisture we recently had increased mushroom and moss growth in lawns. Mushrooms are not a concern for lawns. The conditions allowing moss to grow can decrease turfgrass growth and should be amended.

I’m often asked if mushrooms growing in lawns are a sign of disease and if fungicides will control them. The answer is no and using a fungicide would be a waste of money and an unnecessary pesticide application.

While mushrooms are a fungus, fungicides will not control them, especially at this life cycle stage. Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of fungi and most are not pathogenic; meaning they do not infect plants to cause a disease.

Along with mushrooms, the fungus is a mass of mycelium growing in or on organic matter like dead tree roots or turf thatch. They are beneficial in decomposing dead organic matter that naturally occurs in landscapes, increasing soil organic matter and some nutrients.

Cloudy and moist conditions promote development of the fruiting structure or mushroom. Once conditions become warmer and dryer, mushrooms will decrease. If they continue, check lawn irrigation practices to be sure you’re not overwatering.