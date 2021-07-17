Mother Nature's Emporium to celebrate 40 years in Columbus

“It’s so awesome to have a business that has sustained the ups and downs over 40 years!” McNeil said.

Magorien said she never thought she would go into the health food world. Back then, everyone ate well, she said, but as the years went on the sustenance changed.

“You weren’t growing it yourself so you don’t know what you were getting,” Magorien said. “It wasn’t organic.”

She added she first worked at a health food store for about five years in South Dakota, where she would take stacks of nutrition books to read. She said that books have laid the groundwork of what nutrition is now.

Magorien later ended up moving to Nebraska to open up her own business.

She wanted to start a health food store in Norfolk, but there were two already there. So she decided Columbus would be the next best place as there was only one such place in town.

After four decades here, Magorien said she’s seen not only returning customers but children, who came in with their mothers back then, have now come back as adults – with their own kids in tow - and shop at the store.