Mother Nature's Emporium to celebrate 40 years in Columbus

When Mother Nature’s Emporium Owner Margaret Magorien looks back at staying in business for 40 years now, she credits her health food store’s success to the Columbus community.
“I think that,” Magorien said. “You can have a good business and you can learn a whole bunch but what gets you going is the community.”
Because of that support, Magorien wants to show her appreciation to those who have supported her over the years. Mother Nature’s Emporium is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the health food store, 2707 13th St. in downtown Columbus. The store will have prizes, refreshments and free samples for attendees.
Mother Nature’s Emporium has specialty products that include organic foods, weight loss, cleansing and detox, energy boosters, immune building herbs and vitamins, individual vitamin and mineral supplements for both men and women under or over 50, pregnant women, children and teens, music, books, all-natural face care and more.
Magorien said she maintains a Hippocratic Oath with her customers, saying she gives free magazines every month and on them it reads, “Let food be your medicine and medicine your food.”
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said Mother Nature’s Emporium’s 40th anniversary is quite noteworthy.
“It’s so awesome to have a business that has sustained the ups and downs over 40 years!” McNeil said.
Magorien said she never thought she would go into the health food world. Back then, everyone ate well, she said, but as the years went on the sustenance changed.
“You weren’t growing it yourself so you don’t know what you were getting,” Magorien said. “It wasn’t organic.”
She added she first worked at a health food store for about five years in South Dakota, where she would take stacks of nutrition books to read. She said that books have laid the groundwork of what nutrition is now.
Magorien later ended up moving to Nebraska to open up her own business.
She wanted to start a health food store in Norfolk, but there were two already there. So she decided Columbus would be the next best place as there was only one such place in town.
After four decades here, Magorien said she’s seen not only returning customers but children, who came in with their mothers back then, have now come back as adults – with their own kids in tow - and shop at the store.
Magorien stressed throughout the years she has maintained the best-quality companies, made sure the products are 100% natural and witnessed how they are processed in their labs.
“I do the research. Most of these places, I have gone to see their labs to see how they process things,” Magorien said. “That’s been an advantage for being in the business for so many years. It’s so, so much easier to buy stuff online but you don’t know the background. … Everything I have on the shelf is of good quality.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.