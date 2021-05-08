Mulch in gardens and landscapes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As with grass clippings around plants, keep mulch away from plant stems and only use a three to four inch deep layer. Mulch piled against plant stems holds moisture around the stems and can lead to decay.

Too deep of a mulch layer reduces oxygen exchange between air and soil. Keep in mind that roots need equal amounts of oxygen and water. This is why overwatering is harmful to plants and why soils should be kept moist but not saturated. And many should be allowed to dry briefly between irrigation.

Inorganic mulch, like rock, is often used and placed on a weed mat. While this is a common practice, know that it reduces oxygen exchange with soil and greatly reduces organic matter being returned to the soil to decompose and benefit soil microorganisms, many of which play a key role in soil structure and plant growth.

Crumb rubber, which is ground up tires, is one mulch that should not be used around plants. Although rocks can increase the temperature around plants and create heat stress, crumb rubber has been shown to increase air temperature around plants to as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

For detailed information on different types of landscape mulches, Nebraska Extension has a circular titled Mulching the Landscape. It is available to purchase or as a free download at extensionpubs.unl.edu.