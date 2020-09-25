Nebraska: What’s Hot on the Auction Block

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With this year’s fall harvest quickly approaching, farmers may be looking for equipment to help them get the job done. Right now, there are many online auctions taking place that offer buyers a robust inventory of equipment to shop, and sellers with a prime opportunity to profit on pieces that are no longer of use to them. And with the looming challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, finding the right online auction provider to sell and buy is imperative to a successful upcoming fall auction.

When choosing an online auction company, find one that has been doing business online for many years, rather than a few months due to COVID-19. They have far more expertise in online sales and have a large established buyer base. Farmers participating in online platforms can sell or buy anything from tractors and balers, to pickup trucks, grain trailers and more.

People always want to know what equipment is selling best; what type of equipment depreciates faster; or what items maintain their value. The hottest selling fall harvest equipment in Nebraska includes combines, corn heads and platforms, grain carts, grain trailers and truck tractors.