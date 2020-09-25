Nebraska: What’s Hot on the Auction Block

With this year’s fall harvest quickly approaching, farmers may be looking for equipment to help them get the job done. Right now, there are many online auctions taking place that offer buyers a robust inventory of equipment to shop, and sellers with a prime opportunity to profit on pieces that are no longer of use to them. And with the looming challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, finding the right online auction provider to sell and buy is imperative to a successful upcoming fall auction.
When choosing an online auction company, find one that has been doing business online for many years, rather than a few months due to COVID-19. They have far more expertise in online sales and have a large established buyer base. Farmers participating in online platforms can sell or buy anything from tractors and balers, to pickup trucks, grain trailers and more.
People always want to know what equipment is selling best; what type of equipment depreciates faster; or what items maintain their value. The hottest selling fall harvest equipment in Nebraska includes combines, corn heads and platforms, grain carts, grain trailers and truck tractors.
Tractors are an especially sought-after item anytime, especially if they are well-maintained. Tractors hold their value considerably well and older tractor models are specifically a hot-ticket item because unlike their newer, computer-operated counterpart, a lot of farmers can fix the older models if they break down. Modern equipment can be harder to fix and create more downtime if a specialized mechanic is needed.
Some farmers question whether their equipment still has significant value or if their equipment is too obsolete to have any real value compared to newer technology. We find that the latter example is an especially prevalent attitude amongst our sellers, a misconception that could be the sole thing standing between a farmer and a decent profit. Some farmers might feel attached or feel the need to keep the machine since it is paid for, but we recommend selling used equipment and reinvesting your profit.
As fall gets underway, the important opportunity to capitalize on unused equipment is easily missed, and any farmer in the Nebraska area and beyond in possession of excess items should know that the market is prime for selling with some prices going above market value this time of year.
Mark Stock is a founder if BigIron Auctions.
