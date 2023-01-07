New Year’s resolutions with your library

For many people, the start of a new year is a time for self-improvement, whether that involves setting personal goals, learning new skills, or discovering a new hobby. Luckily, whatever your New Year’s resolution is, Columbus Public Library is here to lend a hand with a variety of online resources to help you achieve your goals.

One common goal people set is to learn a new language. Whether you want to travel to a foreign country or just watch TV without the subtitles, you can learn a new language for free with Mango. Mango is an online language learning system that offers classes in over 50 languages from around the world, including English, Spanish, French, Japanese, and German. Mango’s program even adapts to your unique learning style, making it easier than ever to begin speaking in a new language. Just sign up for an account online using your library card, and start learning a new language today.

Another common resolution many people have is to discover a new hobby. Craftsy is an online resource offered through Libby that contains thousands of instructional videos, articles, project ideas, and tips for everything from painting and drawing, to sewing and quilting, to cooking and baking, and so much more. Craftsy even has resources for fitness and yoga! Craftsy has instructions for creators of all skill levels, making it the perfect place to go, whether you are just starting out on your crafting journey or looking to improve a skill you already have. Simply log on to your free Libby account using your library card to check out your pass to Craftsy.

If you want to read more in 2023, the library has many resources. Libby contains thousands of eBooks and audiobooks from every genre that can be read on your phone, tablet, computer, or eReader device using the Libby app. If what you’re looking for is not available on Libby, try hoopla. In addition to eBooks and audiobooks, hoopla also offers graphic novels, comic books, TV shows, movies, and music, which can all be downloaded or streamed through your phone, computer, or even your smart TV.

If you want to read more but are having trouble finding the right author, or if you have a favorite book and want to read another like it, check out Novelist Plus. Novelist Plus offers recommendations and reviews for books of every genre, and can even offer suggestions for similar books and authors based upon what you have already read and enjoyed. Discover resources for book clubs, explore new authors, and find your next great read all through Novelist Plus.

As you can see, your Columbus Public Library card is a valuable tool for accomplishing all of your New Year’s resolutions. These resources and more can be viewed by going to our website, www.cplconnect.us and clicking the Digital Library link. For additional assistance with these or any of our other resources, give us a call at 402-564-7116 or stop by during Tech Tuesday, which runs from 2-4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Kelli DeRoos is an adult services associate at the Columbus Public Library.