Nixing pneumonia: What to expect and when to take action

You have a bad cough, with fever and chills. Are you fighting the flu or something worse? It could be pneumonia, a lung infection caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi. Pneumonia affects millions of people each year, and can be life-threatening for older adults, babies and those with chronic diseases like asthma or heart disease. Symptoms include chills, fever, sweating, chest pain, cough, mucus production and headache. Prompt treatment can minimize complications, so see your doctor if you suspect you have more than a cold or the flu.