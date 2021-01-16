Nominating state stars

What a year 2020 has been. The challenges that we have seen as a community have, at some times, seemed insurmountable. Every industry, business and neighborhood has been tested economically and emotionally.

But through it all, individuals have risen up to make a difference, to heal a divide and to create a positive impact for our community. They didn’t do this for reward or recognition, but rather because it is the right thing to do. Stepping up to tackle the adversity and obstacles that face us every day is what being a Nebraskan is all about.

The Star of the State campaign was created to celebrate these amazing individuals.

The Columbus Telegram is collaborating with newspapers across the state to recognize and honor these champions of our way of life. Newspapers across Nebraska will be encouraging readers to nominate individuals from their community who have done the remarkable.

Finalists will be selected from each region and a winner will be chosen to be named the Star of the State; Nebraska’s Person of the Year. As a part of their recognition, the winner will receive a $2020 donation to a nonprofit of the winner’s choice.