Online bootcamp teaches local businesses new tools

Created by marketing consultant Jon Schallert, the “Destination BootCamp” teaches independent business owners on how to reposition their businesses as “consumer destinations.”

According to Schallert, a business using his “Destination Business” strategies can compete effectively with larger brick and mortar competitors, along with online giants like Amazon.

“With the principles we learned at the BootCamp, Columbus’ businesses will be able to satisfy more of their customers’ needs and make purchasing much more enjoyable, fun experience,” said Doris Lux, who chairs the Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Committee. “With what we learned, there’s no reason we can’t attract customers from hundreds of miles away.”

Lux, who also works for Central Community College’s Opportunity Central, helped the Chamber secure a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to fund the participation of 16 businesses.

“The goal of the Chamber is to help our businesses be successful,” Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said. “It was rewarding to see them share ideas with one another and re-energize their marketing strategies which benefit not only their businesses, but the community as a whole.”