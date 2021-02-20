Ordering potatoes and disease prevention

If you try to order seed potatoes and find the company cannot ship potatoes to Nebraska; try another company or plan to purchase locally. The reason the company cannot ship to Nebraska is likely based on where their seed potatoes originate from.

There is a quarantine on seed potatoes from certain states due to the Columbia root knot nematode. Either the company obtains it’s seed potatoes from one of those states, or they may have decided it is more feasible to not ship potatoes to certain states rather than sort out what can and cannot be shipped where.

Online ordering is often the route taken when a specific variety of potato or other vegetable is needed and cannot be purchased locally. If this is the situation, check with other seed companies to see if they will ship to Nebraska.

As always, use certified disease free seed potatoes rather than using potatoes saved from your own garden or someone else’s garden. This helps reduce disease issues. And potatoes from a grocery store produce section should not be used. Many have been treated to reduce sprouting.

Some diseases, once introduced into the garden, can remain in the soil for a number of years to cause infections each year. Preventing their introduction is a key step to managing disease.