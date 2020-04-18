Owens Wealth Advisors open new office

As far as the grand opening, it’s unclear whether the Directed Health Measures put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 will allow the family to have the kind of celebration that they wanted, at least for the next few months. But Tyson hopes to see the event take place at some point, so people can come in and see what they’re all about.

“I hope so,” Tyson said. “I mean, I don’t know if my kids are going to go back to school this year, so we hope to (do something), but there’s nothing on the schedule right now.”

With everything changing around them at a blistering pace, it’s nice for the Owens’ clients to know that they still have their back. These aren’t easy times, and Dwaine admits that it’s difficult for clients to see the massive drops in their balances thanks to COVID-19. But he knows that relationships will remain true and strong, even though there’s a little bit of distance during this time.

“There is no great substitute for a personal relationship with your clients,” Dwaine said. “The personal relationship with your clients cannot be substituted. That’s what I think I’m finding out. Every call that I take here, we know these people as humans. We know a lot of their personal things and there is no substitute for that.”

Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.

