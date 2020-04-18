Owens Wealth Advisors open new office

April 2020 was supposed to be a month of celebration for the Owens family. For starters, they would be unveiling a brand-new name for their investment business. Then, they would be hosting an open house for their new location, inviting the public to come on in and get on the Owens bandwagon.
All of that, however, has been tempered by the ravaging spread of COVID-19.
The Owens’ have indeed made their business a reality, but the backdrop is much different than they had expected it to be. With an uncertain future due to the virus, the Owens’ are seeing some resiliency from their customers. They’re being patient and waiting to see the next move in a fast-evolving period in history.
“We haven’t had an investor pull money out of the stock market during this downturn,” said Dwaine Owens, a financial adviser and one of the owners of the newly christened Owens Wealth Advisors, 2360 Pershing Road. “In fact, we’ve had a lot of people put money in, which means that we’re doing at least a decent job on a couple of fronts.”
Plans had been in place to become more of an independent company for months, dating back to last summer when the Owens’ made the decision to split from a company, Strategic Legacy Partners, that he founded with his brother. Because Dwaine’s two sons, Tyson and Anthony, were growing older, he felt that the time was now to make the move and form his own firm, alongside his two children.
“We took our part and renamed it, rebranded it,” Dwaine said. “We’re doing the same thing we’ve always done, but we don’t use the Strategic Legacy Partners name anymore.”
All clients that the firm had under the Strategic Legacy Partners umbrella shifted over to Owens Wealth Advisors, meaning that as they navigate the rough patches of the next few months and years post-COVID-19, they will have the same reliable financial advice that they’ve known to expect from the Owens family. It also provides plenty of room for expansion, with financial advisory businesses stretching as far as South Dakota under their umbrella.
“The clients almost had to tell us, no, they did not want to come along,” Dwaine said. “It was a negative consent kind of thing. The ones that we asked to come along certainly came.”
With the new business, Dwaine is spending ample amounts of time with Tyson and Anthony, even if they will likely be apart socially for a few more weeks. Tyson finds that things are going well with their new arrangement, at least for now, but he misses the kind of face-to-face communication hampered by social distancing.
“I really like sitting down with people and visiting face-to-face,” Tyson said. “Whether that’s at their kitchen table or in my office, (it’s) really been what I’ve been used to for my whole career, so it is very different.”
As far as the grand opening, it’s unclear whether the Directed Health Measures put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 will allow the family to have the kind of celebration that they wanted, at least for the next few months. But Tyson hopes to see the event take place at some point, so people can come in and see what they’re all about.
“I hope so,” Tyson said. “I mean, I don’t know if my kids are going to go back to school this year, so we hope to (do something), but there’s nothing on the schedule right now.”
With everything changing around them at a blistering pace, it’s nice for the Owens’ clients to know that they still have their back. These aren’t easy times, and Dwaine admits that it’s difficult for clients to see the massive drops in their balances thanks to COVID-19. But he knows that relationships will remain true and strong, even though there’s a little bit of distance during this time.
“There is no great substitute for a personal relationship with your clients,” Dwaine said. “The personal relationship with your clients cannot be substituted. That’s what I think I’m finding out. Every call that I take here, we know these people as humans. We know a lot of their personal things and there is no substitute for that.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
