Pam Souders Joins Local Office of Ameriprise Financial

Pamela Souders has joined the Columbus office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as a financial advisor. She is joining the financial advisory practice let by Sam Hogeland. Their office is located at 2815 13th St., Columbus, NE 68601.

“We are excited to have Pam join our team because she shares our passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals,” said Sam Hogeland, Financial Advisor, and owner. “Pam’s experience will help us better service our existing clients while also allowing us to help even more families plan for their financial future.”

“I am thrilled to join Sam Hogeland because of his strong, positive reputation in the community and the way he provides exemplary service to clients,” said Souders. Hogeland has 26 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial in the financial services industry.

As a financial advisor, Souders provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients. For more information, please contact Sam Hogeland at 402-562-5919.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or ameripriseadvisors.com/samuel.j.hogeland to learn more.

Included Photo: top row Tristan Crook – Associate Financial Advisor; Jenny Goodrich – Client Service Specialist; Pam Souders – Financial Advisor; middle row Sam Hogeland – Financial Advisor; Toni Werkmeister – Client Service Manager; bottom row Alyssa Hogeland – Office Manager