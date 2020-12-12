Patrons with Bookmobile cards

“In each loss there is a gain, as in every gain there is a loss, and with each ending comes a new beginning.” – Proverb
This quote is so appropriate for what our library is currently going through. We were so thankful and happy to learn that the vote for the new community building passed. However, we were saddened to learn that the Platte County library services vote did not pass. The results of this failed vote means our county and bookmobile library users and cardholders will soon lose library access.
If you live outside of the city limits of Columbus, the privilege to use the bookmobile and Columbus Public Library was part of an inter-local agreement between the City of Columbus and Platte County. The county’s failed vote ends the current inter-local agreement, ending bookmobile routes and causing your county and bookmobile cards to expire on June 30, 2021.
Don’t lose all hope yet!
There are exemptions that could still qualify you for a free library card. Does anyone in your household own property in Columbus city limits? Does anyone in your household work in Columbus city limits? Does anyone in your household go to school in Columbus city limits? If you can answer yes to any of these questions, your whole family qualifies for free library cards at the Columbus Public Library.
If you bring proof of owning, working, or attending school in Columbus to our library staff, we can adjust your library card profile so that you will not lose your free library privilege on July 1.
If you could not answer yes to any of these questions, we have some other options.
First of all, and most important, your card could be changed to a free Digital Library card. You would still have access to all our digital resources for entertainment and research.
With a Digital Library card you can download e-books and e-audio books on OverDrive, CloudLibrary, and Freading. You can download free music on our Freegal Music app. You still have access to learning new languages via Mango, and so much more with your Digital Library card.
If you want to continue to be able to check out physical books and DVDs but you don’t qualify for the exemptions, you can pay $25 for six months or $40 for a year of access. The $40 per year is a better savings, and when you consider the cost to purchase books and DVDs and how many times you would check them out at the library, $40 starts looking like a pretty good deal!
We will continue our Friends of the Library book sale until we move in the early spring of next year. Make sure to take advantage, because different items are constantly being added to the sale.
Now is the time to stock up, as we will not be able to have another book sale for the two years we are located in the old police station. There is just not enough space for it. We are trying to downsize before our big move, so we are not taking any donations at this time.
There are several places in town that would love to take your donated books in the meantime. The main ones that come to mind are Goodwill, Salvation Army, Simon House, Columbus Rescue Mission, and private schools or daycares.
We are looking forward to the day the new community/library building is completed and we have all the space we need to serve our community and enlarge our collections!
Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.
