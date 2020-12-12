Patrons with Bookmobile cards

If you could not answer yes to any of these questions, we have some other options.

First of all, and most important, your card could be changed to a free Digital Library card. You would still have access to all our digital resources for entertainment and research.

With a Digital Library card you can download e-books and e-audio books on OverDrive, CloudLibrary, and Freading. You can download free music on our Freegal Music app. You still have access to learning new languages via Mango, and so much more with your Digital Library card.

If you want to continue to be able to check out physical books and DVDs but you don’t qualify for the exemptions, you can pay $25 for six months or $40 for a year of access. The $40 per year is a better savings, and when you consider the cost to purchase books and DVDs and how many times you would check them out at the library, $40 starts looking like a pretty good deal!

We will continue our Friends of the Library book sale until we move in the early spring of next year. Make sure to take advantage, because different items are constantly being added to the sale.