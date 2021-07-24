Plant vegetables for a fall veggie harvest

Fall crops are typically planted where earlier crops, such as radish, lettuce or peas, have already been harvested. And fall crops need to be planted early enough to mature before the average fall frost which is about October 9 in our area.

To determine when to plant, take the days to maturity listed for a vegetable, count backwards from the average frost date, and then add 14 days as a fall factor and for the harvest period. The fall factor accounts for shorter day length and cooler weather that lead to a slower growth rate.

Most fall crops are planted in July and August. A challenge at this time is seed germination in hot soils. Soil preparation along with soaking seed, planting deeper and shading the area until germination helps.

For soil preparation, spread about two to three inches of compost over the soil and hand-spade it in six inches deep. Compost improves nutrient levels and a soils water holding capacity.

Irrigate lightly a day or two before planting. Soak seeds in water overnight and then plant about twice as deep as during spring. A light irrigation two to three times per day during hot weather will keep the soil moist and prevent seedling death.