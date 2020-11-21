Plants help us in many ways

It has been proven that plants and connections to nature make people feel better, reduce stress, and so much more. There’s even the twitter hashtag #plantsdothat to help share the many benefits of plants.
During the past growing season, people turned to gardening, yard work and just being out in nature to help deal with the past 8 months of social distancing.
With it continuing, and with winter upon us, plants can continue to help. Consider buying a new houseplant or an Amaryllis bulb that is almost ready to bloom to enjoy its beautiful flowers.
Herb gardening and cooking with fresh herbs has increased in popularity so how about growing herbs indoors this winter?
Some herbs are quite easy to grow indoors. Fresh herbs are more flavorful and can save money. By growing your own, multiple meals can come out of a single plant for less cost.
Some of the easiest herbs to grow from seed are chives, cilantro and basil. Others can be grown indoors but starting them from seed is a slow process, so start off with transplants when possible.
As with any potted plant, use containers with drainage holes and use a potting mix in place of topsoil so it is well drained. Ten inch pots are ideal, but smaller ones are often used.
A south window is ideal but grow herbs near the brightest window possible. Keep the soil uniformly moist and fertilize with a water-soluble fertilizer only about once every six months, following label directions for diluting the fertilizer.
If you can still get your hands on some tulip, daffodil or hyacinth bulbs, these can be planted in pots, watered and then stored in the dark in a garage until early January. They will grow roots during this time and can then brought indoors into full sun to bloom in February.
With the holiday season upon us, a variety of holiday plants will be available. This might be the year to purchase a mum, poinsettia, Christmas cactus, ornamental pepper or other holiday plant for yourself, a family member or a friend.
While we usually purchase plants for their beauty, the importance of connections with plants and nature for our mental health and happiness is even more important today due to technology demands and now the pandemic.
While the growing season just ended, you might want to start preparing for spring planting already. Garden planning brings a sense of joy and something to look forward to. And starting early might pay off in more ways than one.
This year we saw shortages in toilet paper, bread, meat and more. Last spring there were also shortages at nurseries and garden centers, making it a little more difficult to find tomato transplants, seed potatoes and others. The same might be true in spring of 2021.
The shortages were a sign more people were gardening; which is great and hopefully they continue. And so it might be a good idea to plan ahead now.
Decide what you want to order so you can purchase or order seed and other supplies as early as possible. It might be a good idea to have alternate choices of cultivars or varieties as a back-up to order just in case the ones you want are not available.
Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County.
