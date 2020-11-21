Plants help us in many ways

It has been proven that plants and connections to nature make people feel better, reduce stress, and so much more. There’s even the twitter hashtag #plantsdothat to help share the many benefits of plants.

During the past growing season, people turned to gardening, yard work and just being out in nature to help deal with the past 8 months of social distancing.

With it continuing, and with winter upon us, plants can continue to help. Consider buying a new houseplant or an Amaryllis bulb that is almost ready to bloom to enjoy its beautiful flowers.

Herb gardening and cooking with fresh herbs has increased in popularity so how about growing herbs indoors this winter?

Some herbs are quite easy to grow indoors. Fresh herbs are more flavorful and can save money. By growing your own, multiple meals can come out of a single plant for less cost.

Some of the easiest herbs to grow from seed are chives, cilantro and basil. Others can be grown indoors but starting them from seed is a slow process, so start off with transplants when possible.

As with any potted plant, use containers with drainage holes and use a potting mix in place of topsoil so it is well drained. Ten inch pots are ideal, but smaller ones are often used.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}