Plants to attract songbirds and caterpillars

Attracting songbirds is usually done by having bird feeders and waterers. Landscape plants also play a role in attracting songbirds, especially those that produce berries and some that caterpillars like.

We know berry and other seed producing plants attract birds. A few good landscape plants for berries include redosier and gray dogwood, red chokeberry, serviceberry, crabapples, hawthorn, cherry and plum. There are many others.

Keep in mind not all plants are good for birds. Popular plants considered to provide poor nutrition for birds, and best avoided for this use, are bush honeysuckle, ornamental or callery pear, burning bush, and privet.

Plants not usually considered for attracting birds are plants on which insects lay eggs. Those that hatch into caterpillars are especially helpful since songbirds mostly feed their young insects.

When we see a caterpillar on a leaf, the first instinct might be to pull it off and stomp on it or apply an insecticide to kill it. This thinking needs to change and is beginning to.

For example, milkweed is being planted to help Monarch butterflies. Milkweed is planted as food for caterpillars as this is the only food they eat. The adult butterfly will gather nectar from a variety of flowers.