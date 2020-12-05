The winter landscape has less color compared to spring, summer and fall; which is why plants with winter interest make good choices for landscapes.

The next few months will be a great time to make note of plants with winter interest. It might be a bit of color, bark texture, or even the outline of a plants shape. If we pay attention in our landscapes, we might be surprised at what we notice.

Ornamental grasses having winter interest when their tops are not cut back until spring. Their plumes add texture and they sparkle when backlit by the sun. Many grasses have blonde, reddish-orange or burgundy winter foliage such a ‘Blaze’ Little Bluestem and ‘Prairie Fire’ Switchgrass.

Evergreen conifers provide a lot of, well, green color. Did you know green is soothing on the eyes? Stare at an evergreen for a bit to take a break from computer screens. Most people try to have an evergreen or two in their landscape as a wind break and for winter color.

Some perennial flowers retain foliage color all winter. A few are coral bells, Penstemon and variegated Euonymous. Penstemon has shiny green foliage, Euonymous is light green and white, and the leaves of coral bell range in color from purple to copper to variegated. ‘Angelina’ sedum remains yellow all winter.