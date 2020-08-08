Prettying up those paws: Bark Avenue off to fast start in opening months

Despite opening in the midst of a pandemic, the duo said business has been quite strong.

“It was actually a good time for us to open our business. We’ve been doing really good, staying really busy,” Schacher said. “We probably do anywhere between 16-18 dogs a day."

Animals aren’t just their business, they’re an essential part of their lives. Schacher has two golden retrievers, while Grife goes home to eight cats she rescued and two dogs. She has a Chihuahua that is fully hers, while she has a German Shepard she watches for a friend regularly that is like family.

“I just have a love for animals. I was always recusing them and my parents would get so mad at me for always bringing them home,” she recalled. “There’s just a joy they bring. It’s fun working with animals; I couldn’t see myself any other place but with animals.”

Bark Avenue Grooming is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It can be reached at 402-563-BARK (2275).

“Everybody has been so happy and loves seeing the dogs when they walk in,” Grife said. “They love the wide-open concept and being able to see all of the dogs.”

Their goal is to make sure people leave grinning and the dogs have their tails shaking.